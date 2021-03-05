It has been two months since the last piece of casting was announced for the Russo brothers' Amazon series Citadel, but Collider can exclusively report that Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci has joined the cast.

Richard Madden (Bodyguard), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (The White Tiger) and Ashleigh Cummings (NOS4A2) are set to star in the epic global spy thriller, which is also an ambitious multi-series, in that Amazon Studios will also co-produce an Italian version with Cattleya (Gomorrah), as well as an Indian version developed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

Citadel is a co-production between Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO banner and Midnight Radio, which is comprised of Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. That quartet is writing the series and executive producing alongside the Russos and their AGBO patner Mike Larocca, as well as Patrick Moran.

While Tucci's role is being kept under wraps, we do know that Danish actor Roland Møller (Atomic Blonde) will co-star as Laszlo Milla, a lead operative within Citadel’s rival intelligence agency, Manticore. Incarcerated in a Citadel detention facility for years, he's now out for revenge against the man responsible for his capture, and bent on bringing down Citadel once and for all.

Tucci earned an Oscar nomination for his supporting turn in The Lovely Bones, and he's a contender for a second Oscar nom this year for his performance opposite Colin Firth in Supernova. Tucci recently co-starred in the HBO Max movie The Witches, and he'll soon be seen as Merlin in Matthew Vaughn's prequel The King's Man, as well as in the post-9/11 drama Worth, which stars Michael Keaton and was recently acquired by Netflix.

Tucci has also wrapped the action movie Jolt with Kate Beckinsale, and his travel series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy was recently renewed for a second season. He also lends his voice to an upcoming episode of Marvel's animated series What If...? Tucci is represented by CAA, Curtis Brown Group and Anonymous Content, and representatives for the actor did not respond to a request for comment.

