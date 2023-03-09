The Russo Brothers are two of Hollywood's most influential and in-demand creators right now, after delivering two of the biggest blockbusters of all time in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Since Marvel, they have hopped around various streaming services, making some of the biggest movies for them. Their latest work, The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas, was the costliest movie that Netflix has produced to date, and the globe-trotting espionage thriller was a big hit for the streamer. Now The Russos will look to repeat that success with the spy thriller Citadel for Amazon Prime Video, this time in the form of a series.

Citadel has been touted as a grand and global event, featuring big stars, lavish locations, high-octane action, high-tech toys, and a gripping plot filled with twists and turns. Made on a massive budget, the series is also experimenting with a new strategy for creating global franchises, as Amazon has already put multiple spin-offs of the show in development, which will be produced in the film industries of different countries, with the local talent involved and add to the world of the primary English language series. This ensures that the show reaches a much larger audience in foreign markets, and is able to create a strong cultural footing, while for the viewers in the States, it offers an extra layer and flavor for people who want to dive into the world of the series. Here is everything we know so far about Citadel.

Is There a Trailer for Citadel?

Amazon released the first official trailer for Citadel online on 6 March 2023. The trailer begins with a narration by Richard Madden, in a beat similar to Jason Bourne, talking about how he has lost his memories following an accident. He finds Priyanka Chopra Jonas' character working at a restaurant and believes she has lost her memories just like him. The two of them team up to find the truth about what happened to them and discover they were spies for an international espionage organization, courtesy of Stanley Tucci, who tells them all about Citadel. What follows is a global controversy, filled with stylish action and espionage, exotic locations, and innovative action set pieces - from car chases to Parkour in snow-capped mountains, all edited and synced perfectly to 'Sweet Dreams' by Eurythmics.

When Will Citadel Release on Amazon Prime Video?

Citadel is set to release on Amazon Prime Video, on April 28, 2023, with the first two episodes of the six-part series, as Amazon looks to continue its weekly release strategy for its big shows. The rest of the episodes will be released in the subsequent weeks, trying to build on the word of mouth and momentum of the show to bring in more viewers. The show will debut the same day as Disney releases their new Peter Pan and Wendy remake from David Lowery on their own streaming platform, and will compete directly for viewership numbers.

What Is the Plot of Citadel?

Citadel is a global private spy agency, loyal to no one but the highest bidder, with multiple agents across the world. The six-part American production begins with an enemy spy operative of Citadel, who seeks revenge on special agent Mason Kane (Richard Madden) after his release from Citadel’s detention facility and wants to bring down Citadel once and for all.

The story takes a time jump, and we hop directly to eight years in the future, where Citadel has been destroyed. Mason, along with another agent Nadia Singh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) have had their memories wiped, and have lived separately unaware of their past and connection. They are reunited once they meet Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who catches them up to speed on their past and the conspiracies of their organization, and set out on an impossible mission.

Here's what Richard Madden had to say about his character on the show:

Mason is a very complicated man. The joy of this has been being able to play these two very, very different characters, but both in the same body. They are both the same man in lots of different ways, but each version of him, you pull out different aspects of humanity and who we are, as people. One of them carries a lot of scars from the past and a lot of trauma, and the other one doesn’t carry any of that baggage. He just has a whole bunch of unknown to him. So, we end up having these two very different characters. What was exciting to explore about them is, how much of your character traits are built in, and how much are inherited through trauma and experience?

Who Is in the Cast of Citadel?

Citadel features some of the biggest names working in film and television today, with Game of Thrones star Richard Madden and Quantico star Priyanka Chopra Jonas playing the lead roles of special agents Mason Kane and Nadia Singh. Five-time Emmy winner Stanley Tucci will also be a part of the cast playing Citadel associate Bernard Orlick. Additionally, Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) will play Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile (The Legend of Tarzan) will play Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings (The Goldfinch) stars as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller (Atomic Blonde) plays Anders Silje, and Caoilinn Springall (The Midnight Sky) will appear as Hendrix Conroy.

Who Is Making Citadel?

Citadel is being produced by the Russo Brothers, who have become a big deal in Hollywood and have been apparently very hands-on with this project, as they delayed the show to take time and make it better, and also directed some of it. David Weil, best known for the series Hunters, also on Amazon, serves as the showrunner and has written most of the episodes, along with Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh.

What Are the Announced Spin-offs of Citadel?

One of the most interesting aspects of CItadel is how it is being expanded through co-productions with film industries from various parts of the world, which lends to the series' overall global reach and feel. The first announced spin-off, produced in Italy, began filming in October of last year. Italian star Matilda de Angelis will play the lead, and the series will be directed by the prolific cinematographer and filmmaker Arnaldo Catinari (Suburra: Blood on Rome) and written by Alessandro Fabbri (The Trial) who is also the head writer.

The Indian version of Citadel is set to be helmed by the directing duo Raj and DK, who are behind successful Amazon Original shows like The Family Man and Farzi. The show will feature big-name local stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Prabhu in the lead roles. A Mexico production of Citadel is also currently in development.

Where Was Citadel Filmed?

Principal photography of the series wrapped in June 2022 and the series was shot over a long schedule at various locations including Atlanta, London, Miami, Morocco, and Spain, to capture the scope of the world.