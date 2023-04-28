For a while now, the Russo brothers (Joe Russo and Anthony Russo) have been moving aside from the MCU and focusing on new projects. And in case you haven't heard, their latest onscreen creation is a Prime Video series named Citadel (2023). The action-packed, spy drama is centered on Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), two former agents who have had their memories erased after the spy company they worked for was shut down. Eight years later, the agents must remember the past to prevent the evil syndicate responsible for taking down their spy company from taking over the world.

Citadel has the second-largest budget for a television series ever, and it has already been renewed for Season 2 in advance of its Season 1 release on April 28. To meet the cast and characters that are a part of this highly-anticipated espionage project, here is a detailed guide. But first, here's the official synopsis:

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Richard Madden as Mason Kane

Mason Kane was one of the top agents in the Citadel team, up until the company was taken down by a syndicate called Manticore. The character was barely alive after his last spy mission and every recollection he had about the training and work he did for Citadel vanished. As he embarks on a new mission years after he left his espionage days, Mason must not only rekindle his memory but also reconnect with his former partner in crime, Nadia Sinh.

Richard Madden plays Mason in the series, and it isn't the first time he portrays a character on undercover missions. In 2018, he played the lead character in Netflix's The Bodyguard, which even led the actor to receive a Golden Globe for his performance in the series. Before that, he rose to fame as Robb Stark in Game of Thrones and played Prince Kit in the Disney live-action of Cinderella. Madden also starred alongside Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Kit Harrington in Eternals, an MCU film directed by Chloé Zhao.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh

Like Mason, Nadia was once a top-notch spy agent for Citadel. She worked closely with Mason in many of the missions they were assigned, but ever since their memories were wiped out, they haven't kept in touch. Eight years after this incident, the two must reunite to save a former colleague from Manticore.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a well-known name in Hollywood and Bollywood alike. After winning the title of Miss World in 2000, Jonas received many acting opportunities in Bollywood films such as The Hero: Love Story of a Spy and Aitraaz. Her breakout role in America was Alex Parrish in Quantico, becoming the first South Asian lead actress in an American network series. Since then, she's starred in Baywatch, The White Tiger, and The Matrix Resurrections. On top of her onscreen projects, Chopra Jonas has written a New York Times best-selling memoir entitled Unfinished and is an active UNICEF supporter.

This is what the actress had to say about her character in Citadel in an interview with Collider's own Christina Radish:

"I feel like Nadia carries a lot of baggage. She has to navigate really thick waters and hold her head up high, while her character is changing and her life is changing, all around her. She has to stay centered because of the burdens that she carries. That makes her very juicy to play, as a character, because every choice that is made by her is burdened and laden by so much pressure, and she thrives in it."

Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick

Bernard Orlick was a Citadel associate and key member of the spy team. Different from Mason and Nadia, his memories haven't been erased. In fact, he is the one that recruits Mason to combat Manticore eight years after the syndicate destroyed Citadel.

Stanley Tucci is a prolific name in the industry, with over 140 contributions to the screen both through film and TV. The actor is best known for his performances in Big Night (a film that he has also directed), The Devil Wears Prada, and The Hunger Games franchise. Throughout the years, Tucci has accumulated five Emmys, two Golden Globes, and one Screen Actors Guild award.

Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer

Lesley Manville plays Dahlia Archer, a cunning diplomat that will do whatever it takes to get what she wants. Before portraying the villain in Citadel, the actress collaborated numerous times with director Mike Leigh in films like Grown-Ups, All or Nothing, Another Year, and Mr. Turner. Her performance in Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread leads her to receive her first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She recently played Princess Margaret in Season 5 of The Crown, which is a role she will reprise in the series' final season, set to come out later this year.

Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy

Ashleigh Cummings plays Abby Conroy, whom the actress refers to as "a woman of her own making". The character lives a simple life with her family up until their whole world turns upside down with Manticore trying to take over the world. Before her role in Citadel, Cummings became known for her performance as Robyn Mathers in the onscreen adaptation of Tomorrow, When the War Began. The role led her to win Best Young Actor at the 2010 Australian Film Institute Awards. Since then, she's played Dorothy Williams in Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries and Vicky Maloney in Hounds of Love. The latter project led to her Best Actress win at the 73rd Venice International Film Festival. Cummings also had a starring role on the AMC horror series NOS4A2.

Apart from these actors, Citadel also features Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Rolland Moller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, and many more. There's also an Indian spinoff of Citadel in the works, which you can read more about in the next article.

Citadel streams exclusively on Prime Video, premiering on April 28.