The Citadel Spyverse is expanding in a major way next year with the Italian spinoff series Citadel: Diana. Last week, as the mothership series' debut season came to a close with a few more shocking twists, a short teaser was played that set up the next installment starring Matilda De Angelis. Now, Prime Video has released that teaser for all to see along with a bit of additional information on what to expect from the first local language iteration of the Spyverse.

Much of the focus of the footage is on De Angelis as she takes to the streets in Italy to combat the latest threat that's operating out in the open. There's a slow build-up showing police and agents rushing to contain a dangerous situation, including De Angelis who's conducting her own investigation taking her to an abandoned amusement park. Once the music crescendos, everything escalates as the action kicks into high gear featuring explosions, gunfights, and tense car chases through busy streets. It seems Citadel: Diana won't lack secrets to uncover either. Multiple scenes build intrigue for the spinoff as De Angelis goes deeper and meets more powerful people, showing that what's happening in Italy is far bigger than anyone could possibly imagine.

Citadel: Diana appears to be built from the same bones as Citadel, intertwining action, mystery, and a bit of romance in one package. The main series followed agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) who, after surviving the initial fall of Citadel, piece together their lost memories with the help of former colleague Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) while attempting to stymie the rise of the syndicate Manticore. True to Anthony and Joe Russo's' words though, you can't trust anything you see as the series unravels the secrets and lies surrounding the relationship of Kane and Sinh as well as Citadel itself. Since crossovers are key to Citadel, it's entirely possible the surviving agents of the main series will crop up in Diana's world in some capacity to connect everything back to the larger battle against Manticore.

The Citadel Spyverse Expands With Diana Next Year

Amazon and the Russos' grand plans are starting to take shape for the Citadel Spyverse a whole five years after everything was originally mapped out. Season 2 is already confirmed for the main series with Joe Russo expected to take the helm for every episode. There's also an Indian spinoff that will tie closely to the main Citadel story thanks to its connection with Nadia Sinh.

While the Russos and David Weil will help produce Citadel: Diana, much of the work is in the hands of the local production team including director Arnaldo Catinari. Alessandro Fabbri developed the series and served as head writer, working alongside Ilaria Bernardini, Laura Colella, Gianluca Bernardini, and Giordana Mari. De Angelis will share the screen with Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz, and Filippo Nigro.

Citadel: Diana picks up the Spyverse in 2024. Check out the post-credits teaser below.