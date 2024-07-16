The Big Picture Citadel: Diana premieres October 10, following Diana as she navigates Manticore and its dangerous politics.

It's almost time to return to the world of Citadel on Prime Video. Last year saw the debut of Anthony and Joe Russo's ambitious world of spies beginning with the mothership series starring Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra, and Stanley Tucci. Now, Prime Video released a new teaser full of explosive action from the inaugural season of the Italy-based spinoff Citadel: Diana that gives Matilda De Angelis a proper welcome to the franchise. She plays the eponymous character in the new spy thriller, which has been confirmed to release later this year on October 10.

Citadel: Diana takes place in Milan a full eight years after the collapse of Citadel at the hands of their arch-nemesis Manticore. While agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra) had their memories erased before being sent out into the world, Diana Cavalieri went undercover among the ranks of Manticore with no one left to bail her out. She finally sees a way to break free, but it requires trusting some unlikeliest of allies - the heir to Manticore Italy, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio). He aims to ultimately take control of the organization his father Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi) runs, but it's easier said than done with other European families also jostling for that coveted leadership position.

The teaser looks at how Diana was recruited by Citadel to combat the injustices she so deeply hated and how she was tasked with infiltrating Manticore for the greater good of the agency. Her work puts her in constant danger, whether when speaking with members of Manticore leadership or when out in the field where threats lurk seemingly everywhere within the idyllic Italian city. One thing for certain is that there will be plenty of action and cutting-edge weaponry deployed as Diana gets to show off her skills as an elite agent. With her being a mole within Manticore, the series could also show the syndicate's inner workings and, in turn, prove whether Citadel is truly the organization in the right or a more morally gray group that merely paints their actions as the righteous ones.

Who Else Is Working on 'Citadel: Diana'?

Like the other upcoming Citadel spinoffs, Diana features an international supporting cast to fit the locale, with Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz, and Filippo Nigro also on board. Given that the ultimate goal is to create a spy universe where each installment can interweave with one another, there's always the possibility that one of the mothership series' cast members could pop up throughout as well. Cattleya and Prime Video are producing the spinoff with the Russo Brothers' AGBO executive producing. Arnaldo Catinari directed all episodes while Alessandro Fabbri developed the series and served as the head writer, working with Ilaria Bernardini, Gianluca Bernardini, Laura Colella, and Giordana Mari.

All six episodes of Citadel: Diana debut on Prime Video on October 10. This isn't the only spinoff coming soon either, as the India-based Citadel: Honey Bunny recently unveiled its poster. The main series, meanwhile, is gearing up for Season 2 with new cast members and Joe Russo set to direct. Check out the teaser above and stay tuned here at Collider for more news on the Russo Brothers' world of spies.

