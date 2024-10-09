Back in 2023, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden played counterparts in the three-figure spy drama Citadel, produced by the Russo Brothers. Although the big-budget series was met with mixed reactions, it was still renewed for Season 2 and received Prime Video's approval for the making of international spin-offs. Citadel: Diana is a product of this Citadel Spyverse expansion, taking place in Italy with events paralleling the original series. Although I wasn't particularly floored by Citadel, its high-caliber cast and few twists and turns made it somewhat of an engaging watch. It was no Mission Impossible, but there were still qualities to be noted. As for the latest spin-off — which feels much less like a blockbuster — it doesn't amp up the stakes, nor does it bring a fresh take on the genre. In other words, if viewers were disappointed by Chopra Jonas and Madden's show, they'll probably be even more underwhelmed by this.

What Is 'Citadel: Diana' About?

Set in Milan in the year 2030, Diana Cavaleri (played by The Undoing's Matilda De Angelis) continues to be infiltrated into Manticore's headquarters. Eight years prior, she was recruited as a Citadel agent, seeking to avenge her parents' death as the result of a plane crash orchestrated by Manticore. Yet, the latter's efforts to destroy their competitor led the titular agency to fade into oblivion, with only one person left behind to further its mission of protecting the world without corruption.

Exhausted from carrying on the Citadel legacy and diagnosed with a chronic illness, Diana finds the perfect opportunity to leave the espionage life behind. Handing in a weapon as leverage to be sent away, the protagonist ends up connecting with the well-intentioned Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the next in line to take over Manticore. Torn between the possibility of finally being free to prioritize the little family she has left and her attraction to Edo, along with the change he might bring to the Italian organization, Diana must come to a decision and determine where her loyalties lie.

'Citadel: Diana's Greatest Strength Is its Stuntwork

Close

Citadel: Diana follows the traditional parameters of a spy drama, with a main character involved in a top-secret mission who happens to fall for the enemy. Although this genre doesn't demand a layered storyline, it does call for more action than is featured here. For an espionage series, there are only two major stunt-driven sequences that take place. The way both of them are choreographed and executed onscreen is brilliant, with Diana, at a given moment, even managing to chase someone down via zipline. The camera angles and precise direction by Arnaldo Catinari are most evident in these scenes, which come off as the series' greatest strength. If more intricate sequences like these were included in the spin-off, the end product wouldn't land so hard as a missed opportunity.

The weapon design and Diana's exotic hairdo are also details that stand out mid-watch, but that are underexplored. Manticore's highly technological gear and guns are of Edo's making, as he proves to his father Ettore (Maurizio Lombardi) that his skills in crafting these items could elevate the organization to new heights, especially since Manticore Italy continues to be sanctioned by their European counterparts in France and Germany. Although Edo's tech-savvyness is noticeable, particularly in Episode 5, it would've been interesting to explore how his inventions are tied to his brother's passing from an attack on Citadel. As for Diana's hair and overall look, the series could've done more to show how the character's appearance connects with the persona she's created for herself as a mole at Manticore, trying to keep a low profile to not raise suspicions of her treachery.

'Citadel: Diana' Does Little to Further the Russos' Global Franchise

Image via Prime Video

With so many opportunities to dive deeper into the characters at the core of the spy drama and feature intricate action sequences like the ones in the episodes mentioned above, Citadel: Diana just doesn't stand out or further the franchise. It lacks character development, relies too much on overly familiar spy tropes, and doesn't take full advantage of its scenery to tell the story. How does the Italian espionage headquarters differ from other cities around the world? We're left with this question hanging in the air. As more international spin-offs get made, there has to be more effort put into differentiating one from the other, both culturally and plot-wise.

Overall, Citadel: Diana has promising moments, such as specific action sequences and its weaponry design, that don't pay off in the long run. Although the series is short, with only six episodes to indulge in, its lack of substance prevents it from having a lasting impression on the viewer. Someone might binge this show in a few hours' time, but they will also forget about it shortly after. With Citadel: Honey Bunny (a spin-off set in India) debuting next month, hopefully, it takes full advantage of its concept and doesn't repeat the same mistakes.

Citadel: Diana will stream on Prime Video worldwide starting October 10.

4 10 Citadel: Diana Review Matilda De Angelis leads a spin-off that doesn't take full advantage of its concept or further the Citadel Spyverse. Pros The action sequences in Episode 3 and 5 are well-shot and directed.

The weaponry design and Diana's uneven bob are some of the series' unique traits. Cons Citadel: Diana doesn't lean into its greatest strength: the action.

The spin-off relies too heavily on familiar spy tropes, failing to delve deeper into its lead characters' arcs.

There isn't as much attention to scenery and how Italian espionage sets this location apart from Manticore and Citadel elsewhere.

Release Date October 10, 2024 Cast Matilda De Angelis , Lorenzo Cervasio , Maurizio Lombardi , Julia Piaton , Thekla Reuten , Daniele Paoloni , Filippo Nigro , Jun Ichikawa , Giordana Faggiano , Marouane Zotti , Carlo Sciaccaluga , Bernhard Schütz , Maxim Mehmet , Marco Cacciola , Massimo Rigo , Sonia Bonny , Silvia Cohen , Brice Martinet , Pietro Pace , Maxence Dinant , Martina Limonta , Joele Anastasi Main Genre Action Seasons 1 Writers Alessandro Fabbri Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Directors Arnaldo Catinari Showrunner Gina Gardini Expand

