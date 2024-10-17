The surprise success of Josh Applebaum's Citadel - a spy thriller with all the trimmings - saw the techno-thriller shoot up the Prime Video streaming charts and exceed expectations despite being one of the most expensive series of all time with a reported budget of $300 million. Clearly, the risk of throwing everything they had at Citadel paid off, with the series quickly being spun into a franchise looking to capitalize on the latest trend of international spinoffs. With multiple non-English spinoffs announced in the likes of Mexico, Spain, and India, excitement was high for what lies in store for Citadel, with the first spinoff arriving in the form of the Italian Citadel: Diana.

So far, although unable to replicate the enormous viewing figures of its predecessor, Diana has impressed enough to outperform the first Citadel by both metrics on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. With Citadel offering a score of 51% with an audience rating of 63%, Diana breezed above its older sibling with 80% and a 71% audience rating. Of course, the number of reviews for the spinoff is reduced compared to its predecessor, and the rating may change as time progresses, but the substantial gap between the two will likely remain in the future.

Not Everyone Agrees With 'Citadel: Diana's Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Image via Prime Video

By its very nature, critiquing media is subjective, with many people often disagreeing over the minute and major aspects of a series or film. Citadel: Diana is no different, having received positive praise from some corners of the critical world and negative reviews from others. The series had a tough job in following the first Citadel considering its high streaming numbers, and, as one of the next steps in this burgeoning franchise, had the job of keeping the fire burning whilst not losing intrigue for the rest that is yet to come. However, with such weight on the shoulders of Citadel: Diana, it's no surprise that some have suggested the series buckled under said weight and failed to deliver on the promise of a high-octane addition to the franchise. In Isabella Soares' review of the series for Collider, she said:

"Overall, Citadel: Diana has promising moments, such as specific action sequences and its weaponry design, that don't pay off in the long run. Although the series is short, with only six episodes to indulge in, its lack of substance prevents it from having a lasting impression on the viewer. Someone might binge this show in a few hours' time, but they will also forget about it shortly after. With Citadel: Honey Bunny (a spin-off set in India) debuting next month, hopefully, it takes full advantage of its concept and doesn't repeat the same mistakes."

Citadel: Diana has beaten its predecessor by both Rotten Tomatoes metrics. You can catch the Italian spinoff on Prime right now.

Citadel: Diana Release Date October 10, 2024 Main Genre Action Seasons 1 Writers Alessandro Fabbri Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Showrunner Gina Gardini Expand

Watch on Prime