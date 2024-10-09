Tomorrow sees the launch of Citadel: Diana, the first spin-off series to follow Citadel. The exciting new series is set in Milan in the year 2030, eight years after the collapse of Citadel at the hands of its arch-nemesis Manticore, and stars the superb Matilda De Angelis as Diana Cavalieri. Our exclusive sneak peek, a flashback (you can tell by Diana's hair), sees Diana getting her first introduction to the training and subterfuge that she will need to become an expert in if she hopes to survive behind enemy lines.

While the characters from the main series, Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories erased before being sent out into the world, Diana — while investigating the mysterious death of her parents — is recruited to go undercover inside Manticore to bring it down from within. She discovers a path to freedom, but it requires trusting the heir to Manticore.

The cast features Lorenzo Cervasio as Edo Zani and Maurizio Lombardi as Ettore Zani. Julia Piaton plays Cécile Martin, while Thekla Reuten takes on the role of Julia Zani. Bernhard Schütz portrays Wolfgang Klein, and Filippo Nigro stars as Gabriele. The series is developed by Alessandro Fabbri and is showrun by Gina Gardini.

What Can We Expect From Diana Cavalieri?

Last month, De Angelis spoke to Collider about her excitement over taking the role and revealed how keen she was to utilize her action skills on screen, adding that her past as a gymnast allowed her the base to get started. She said:

"I have a heritage, a muscular memory that helped me to go through the four months of training that I wanted to do. I wanted to be able to perform most of my stunts and give reality and layer to the character. I always say while I was reading the script, I was only thinking about that because we don't get the chance that often, especially as women, to perform something like that. I thought I could do it. I saw it as a challenge and as a possibility of growth, so I took it."

