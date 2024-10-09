Before their big return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the Russo Brothers are expanding another franchise with Citadel: Diana. The second chapter in an ambitious plan from Joe and Anthony Russo, Citadel: Diana is a spin-off of 2023's Citadel, which told a tumultuous spy-themed love story between Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jones). In addition to telling and all-new story with brand-new characters, Citadel: Diana is also made by an all-Italian cast and crew. The story of Citadel is set to continue only a month later with the India's take on the series, Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Set in the not-so distant future of 2030 (the same year when the original Citadel show takes place), Citadel: Diana tells the tale of Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis), who gets embroiled in the world of global espionage. As one of the members of Citadel, Diana must face off against the forces of her defunct spy organization's arch rival, Manticore, even forming a tepid partnership with one of their top members. Wondering if this next installment in this ambitious project is streaming? Read below to find out when, where, and how you can watch Citadel: Diana.

Is 'Citadel: Diana' Premiering on TV?

Sadly for cable television and live TV fans, Citadel: Diana will not be airing on TV, and instead will be launching exclusively on streaming.

Is 'Citadel: Diana' Streaming?

Just like with the original show that started it all, Citadel: Diana will be streaming exclusively on Prime Video. The Citadel franchise is one of many hit ones that Amazon and Prime Video now hold control of, with other examples including The Boys and Invinicble. In fact, one of the world's biggest franchises that Amazon also happens to have access to just concluded its second chapter, that being The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2.

Prime Video can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month or can be bundled with the rest of Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Ads can also be removed from the service for an additional $2.99 per month.

Diana Cavalieri's most important mission yet begins when the complete season of Citadel: Diana premieres worldwide exclusively on Prime video on Thursday, October 10th, 2024. All episodes of the show's first season will be available to binge watch and scream starting on that date.

Can You Watch 'Citadel: Diana' Without Prime Video?

Amazon has not yet announced any plans to release Citadel: Diana outside Prime Video.

Watch the Trailer for 'Citadel: Diana'

The official trailer for Citadel: Diana offers just a taste of what fans of the franchise can expect to see with this brand-new tale. Diana desires vengeance after the deaths of her loved ones, which is what initially led her to join Citadel in the first place. One of her first missions is to infiltrate the Zani crime family, who are among the best and most feared weapons manufacturers in Europe, and the outcome of this important mission may surprise even her.

What is 'Citadel: Diana' About?

The official plot synopsis for Citadel: Diana reads as follows:

Diana Cavalieri (Matilda De Angelis), an undercover Citadel agent, is trapped behind enemy lines as a mole in Manticore. When she finally sees a way out and the chance to disappear forever, the only way to do so is trusting the most unexpected ally, Edo Zani (Lorenzo Cervasio), the heir of Manticore Italy and son of the head of the Italian organization, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), who’s vying for leadership against the other European families.

An explanation for the wider Citadel franchise and those working within it can be found here as well:

The first season of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, premiered in 2023. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage Original Series traverse the globe, evolving the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. The Italian Original, Citadel: Diana, is the second series to debut from the world of Citadel and will be followed by India’s series, Citadel: Honey Bunny starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Season Two of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will begin production this year, with Joe Russo serving as director.

