The Russo Brothers spy universe is expanding with Citadel: Diana. After introducing Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden as Citadel agents whose memories have been erased in the mothership series, the franchise is now moving to Milan with a time jump and will follow Matilda De Angelis as Diana. To hype the fans further, the makers have unveiled a new action-packed teaser.

The brief clip sees Diana entering and escaping a facility, since she’s seen on the Manticore monitor, we can assume she’s well beyond the enemy line; why she’s there remains to be seen. Eagle-eyed fans can spot brief clips from a different timeline given Diana sports a different hairstyle and she'll likely have to piece together her past much like the leads of the original series.

‘Citadel: Diana’ Will Be Action Packed

Citadel saw both Chopra Jonas and Madden utilizing their action skills and Diana promises to double down on that action. Speaking to Collider, Angelis previously shared her excitement about performing her own stunts, “I was very happy about it. I have a past as a gymnast. From the age of four to the age of twelve, I used to do competitions every month and train four times a week.” She further added:

"I have a heritage, a muscular memory that helped me to go through the four months of training that I wanted to do. I wanted to be able to perform most of my stunts and give reality and layer to the character. I always say while I was reading the script, I was only thinking about that because we don't get the chance that often, especially as women, to perform something like that. I thought I could do it. I saw it as a challenge and as a possibility of growth, so I took it."

Set in Milan in the year 2030, eight years after the collapse of Citadel at the hands of its arch-nemesis Manticore. While agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra) had their memories erased before being sent out into the world, Diana went undercover among the ranks of Manticore with no one left to bail her out. Things take a turn when she finally sees a way to break free, but it requires trusting the heir to Manticore.

Along with Angelis as Diana, the series cast a slew of diverse talents, including Lorenzo Cervasio as Edo Zani, Maurizio Lombardi as Ettore Zani, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Bernhard Schütz, and Fillipo Nigro. The series is developed by Alessandro Fabbri and is showrun by Gina Gardini.

Citadel: Diana premieres on October 10. Check out the new teaser for the series above.

