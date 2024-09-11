The next spin-off series from Prime Video's colossal spy franchise just got an exciting new look. Amazon has officially unveiled the first trailer for Citadel: Diana, which is set to premiere on Prime Video on October 10. Diana is the second announced spin-off in the Citadel universe, with Honey Bunny also set to premiere on Prime Video in November. The first trailer for Citadel: Diana shows off all the stunning action sequences that Citadel fans have come to expect, and the first poster for the series has also been revealed, showing leading star Matilda De Angelis. In addition to De Angelis, Citadel: Diana also stars Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, and Thekla Reuten. The series was written by Alessandro Fabbri and will be directed by Arnaldo Catinari.

Unlike Citadel: Honey Bunny, which takes the franchise back into the past and is set in India in the 1990s, Citadel: Diana turns the clock forward and takes place in Milan in 2030. Although not terribly far in the future, the trailer does show off some impressive technology that clearly sets the tone for the futuristic tone the series is aiming to capture. De Angelis' Diana Cavalieri uses a gun that is clearly not anything modern technology has accomplished, with other characters in the show leaning heavily on advanced tech for security and surveillance. While the first season of Citadel wasn't particularly beloved by critics or audiences, registering a 51% score from the former and a 63% rating from the latter on Rotten Tomatoes, its viewership was strong enough to warrant not only a second season, but the two looming spin-offs.

‘Citadel’ Producers, the Russo Bros, Have Been Busy of Late

The Russo brothers, best known for directing some of the most popular Marvel movies such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War, and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, serve as producers on the original Citadel series, and both the Diana and Honey Bunny spin-offs. One half of the brothers, Joe, will even step behind the camera and direct an episode in Citadel Season 2. The Russo's have also been tapped to return to Marvel to direct the next two Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars, which will also see Robert Downey Jr. return to Marvel, but this time as Doctor Doom, not Iron Man.

Citadel: Diana premieres on October 10. Check out the new trailer for the series above and watch the first season of Citadel on Prime Video to prepare for the spin-off.

