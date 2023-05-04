Collider can exclusively unveil a new clip from Episode 3 of Citadel, a globe-trotting spy thriller from the Russo Brothers. The clip focus on Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), two spies trapped in a web of love and lies.

In the exclusive clip, Mason is surrounded by enemies, and it looks like that might be the end of the line for the spy. However, Mason is informed through his earpiece that the woman leading the enemy soldiers is Citadel’s new agent, Nadia. Next, the camera moves to a bomb Nadia planted in one of the soldier’s cars right before it explodes, creating the diversion Mason and Nadia need to shoot down all their enemies.

It is thrilling to watch Mason and Nadia mow down through an entire battalion with their unique combat skills. Still, the clip also underlines how Citadel’s two protagonists met on the battlefield, with the fires of explosion igniting the passion in their hearts. The first two episodes of Citadel deal mainly with the present situation of the two spies after Manticore destroys Citadel and they have their memories wiped out. But as the exclusive clip promises, the series' next episode will give us a new insight into Manson and Nadia’s past.

Prime Video Is Betting High on Citadel’s Success

The first season of Citadel is reportedly the second most expensive in television history, with Prime Video investing more than $300 million for six episodes. While that’s a lot of money, Prime Video is confident about the series’ success, as Citadel was already renewed for Season 2, with multiple spinoffs in development. Since Citadel is all about an international spy agency, each spinoff series will be developed in a different country, including Italy, Mexico, and India.

With so much at stake, Prime Video needed the first season of Citadel to be an absolute success. Fortunately, despite lukewarm reviews from critics, the series' first two episodes were well-received by the public. However, since Rings of Power struggled to keep its audience throughout the season, despite being the most expensive series ever made, we’ll need to wait for Citadel to wrap its first season before knowing if it’s a hit or a miss.

Episode 3 of Citadel comes to Prime Video tomorrow, May 5. New episodes of the show are released every Friday. Check out the exclusive clip below: