Before taking the helm of the latest installment in the Citadel universe, filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., collectively known as Raj & DK, enjoyed a particularly successful relationship with Prime Video. After they had proven their success with similar shows in the past for streaming, the director-producer duo have returned once more to the popular streaming service with Citadel: Honey Bunny. Long before Citadel: Honey Bunny, Raj & DK led an action-packed espionage thriller in the form of the 2019 series The Family Man, which became one of the most-watched television series in India at the time.

'The Family Man' Delivers a Different Take on Espionage Thrillers

Featuring prominent Indian actor Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man follows the story of a middle-class family man who secretly works as an officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency - India's counter-terrorism law enforcement agency. Blending an espionage thriller with a fun family comedy, The Family Man established what became a distinct style attributed to the work of Raj & DK. The Family Man banks on its basic premise to derive the maximum scope for fun and thrill from its plot. The protagonist, Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), leads a dual life by working as an Intelligence field agent, whereas everyone around him, including his family and friends, believes him to be working a boring desk job.

Consequently, Srikant must navigate his way around his secret identity while ensuring that he rises up to the intensive demands of his role as an intelligence officer. The inherent conflict present in the protagonist's life becomes the force around which the central events of the series take place. While Srikant must defend the country against dangerous forces both internal and external, he is given an additional duty to carry in the form of keeping his real job description a secret from his family. This story twist allows Raj & DK to land their hero in all sorts of quirky situations, and his attempts at balancing the act between work and family provide an interesting dynamic for the series to explore. Along with the professional duty of securing the country against threats, Srikant's involvement with his family and his personal struggle to maintain his position as a "family man" also get the limelight in the chaos packed within the episodes of The Family Man.

‘The Family Man’ Maintains Its Realism Despite the High-Stakes Action

Throughout Seasons 1 and 2, The Family Man borrows a lot of its high-stakes conflict from real geopolitical history, considering India's relationship with its neighboring countries. In the first season, Srikant and his team members try to avert a deadly threat posed by ISIS, whereas, in the second season, the struggle for a separate independent Tamil state takes center stage. As these conflicts provide a real setting for fictionalized characters and situations, the stakes in The Family Man seem more realistic, adding to the many tense moments present abundantly in this espionage thriller.

The Family Man owes a majority of its success to building a world that seems realistic and grounded even for an espionage thriller. Against the highly fictitious setting of Citadel, The Family Man borrows heavily from real-life organizations and characters who contribute a layer of believability and realism that's rarely found in shows of its type. Moreover, the extremely human portrayal of its protagonist, who struggles miserably on both professional and family fronts, provides an opportunity for a different treatment of the protagonist for a show of this genre. The Family Man places its protagonist in the shoes of an adventurous yet vulnerable middle-class man who tries his best despite the nature of the outcome.

Interestingly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who plays the role of Honey in Citadel: Honey Bunny, made her foray into television with The Family Man's Season 2. In the second season of the series, Samantha plays the role of a rebel fighting for an independent Tamil state. While Citadel: Honey Bunny presents the popular Indian actress in a stylish action-star persona, The Family Man presents the actress in a more raw performance, which received praise from critics and fans alike. For fans who loved Citadel: Honey Bunny for its unique Bollywood-styled take on the familiar Citadel universe, The Family Man is the next obvious choice considering its shared espionage heritage and the familiar style of Raj & DK's filmmaking, which first made its mark on television audiences through this Indian espionage series on Prime Video.

