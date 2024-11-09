Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Citadel: Honey Bunny finale.

The Citadel cinematic universe is just getting started. Not long after the release of Citadel: Diana, the franchise’s Indian spin-off Citadel: Honey Bunny hit Prime Video with a Bollywood bang. From the creative forces of the Russo Brothers-owned independent studio AGBO, Honey Bunny continues to follow the growing lore of the Citadel agency. With Citadel’s bases and agents scattered all over the globe, spin-offs like Diana and Honey Bunny cover more of the franchise’s cross-continental background by delivering unique stories from global perspectives.

Alternating between 1992 and 2000, Citadel: Honey Bunny follows aspiring actress Honey (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) as she is pulled into the undercover world of espionage (under the pretense of an acting gig) by her stuntman friend Bunny (Varun Dhawan). However, as one thing leads to another, Honey is almost killed during Bunny’s mission. Upon discovering Bunny’s true profession, instead of backing out, Honey pushes him to take her into his agency, catalyzing what’s next to come — secrets, lies, and betrayals. Little do they realize that one of their operations will have lasting implications until the future — not only for Honey and Bunny but their future daughter as well: a young Nadia Sinh (Kashvi Majmundar), the very same Nadia from the original Citadel series (played by Priyanka Chopra).

Although Citadel: Honey Bunny isn’t necessarily a Nadia origin story (yet), it shows how Nadia and her family are pulled into Citadel territory. Much of the story arc deals with the idea of good versus evil. Both sides claim to be working for the good of humanity, but ironically enough, both sides also have their own “traitors” against their superior’s will. The season finale is a culmination of betrayals coming from all different directions.

Honey and Bunny Reunite After Eight Years

Close

Citadel: Honey Bunny alternates between two different timelines: 1992 and 2000. In 1992, down-on-her-luck actress Hanimandakini "Honey" Raj (Prabhu) is about to give up on her dreams when her stuntman friend Rahi "Bunny" Gambhir (Dhawan) offers her an “acting” job. Little does she realize that Bunny, together with his colleagues Ludo (Soham Majumdar) and Chacko (Shivankit Singh Parihar), are part of a secret agency called the Foundation. The “acting” job turns out to be one of Bunny’s schemes to obtain a lead that will help them retrieve a tracking device called the Armada. Despite almost getting killed in action, upon learning about Bunny’s double life, Honey persuades him to make her an agent for the Foundation, thinking this is her life's purpose.

However, Honey starts to question the true motives of Guru, aka "Baba" (Kay Kay Menon), the founder of the Foundation. Her suspicions reach their peak during Operation Belgrade, in which Honey is instructed to obtain the Armada directly from a professor named Dr. Raghu (Thalaivaasal Vijay). Although they manage to retrieve the Armada, Baba instructs Bunny to kill Dr. Raghu, prompting Honey to defy against Baba. Honey leaks Baba’s location to their rival agency, Citadel, and has him arrested. Honey is branded as a traitor, but before she escapes, she reveals to the distraught Bunny that she’s pregnant and runs away with the Armada. Before he manages to catch up with Honey, she is presumably killed in a car crash. In the wake of Baba’s arrest, Bunny cuts ties with the Foundation.

By 2000, Honey and Nadia are living a quiet life in Nainital. However, their peace is shattered when mysterious men start to hunt after Honey, endangering Nadia as well. Meanwhile, Bunny, who’s now residing in Bucharest, receives a message that Honey and her daughter are in danger, prompting him to fly to India and search for them. It is later revealed that Baba has ordered his men to look for Honey, and more importantly, get her to surrender the Armada. While Honey and Nadia go into hiding, Bunny reunites with Chacko and Ludo and they both help him track her down.

A Mole from Citadel Has Been Working Closely with Baba

Image via Prime Video

Since Operation Belgrade, Bunny, Ludo, and Chacko — all of whom believed that they were doing good work under the Foundation — were double-crossed by Honey, as she was the one who had Baba captured by Citadel. However, Baba has had a long history with Citadel; he was once their agent. Together with the current head of Citadel in India, Zooni (Simran Bagga), and Zooni’s late husband Rinzy, the three of them used to work for Citadel. Baba and Rinzy were as close as brothers, and the two were initially against blindly following what they considered Citadel’s doctrines. As the agency caught onto their motives, Baba and Rinzy were sent on a suicide mission in which Rinzy was killed in action. Zooni thought that Baba was responsible for Rinzy’s death, but Baba explains to her that it was all Citadel’s doing.

Back in 2000, after Ludo manages to hack into Citadel’s database, it is revealed that the mole in Citadel was none other than Zooni. Upon hearing Baba’s story, Zooni is prompted to betray Citadel, even letting Baba out of custody in 1999 so that he could carry on his plans. Baba intends to retrieve the Armada to destroy Citadel agents. It is also later revealed that he has contacts with important figures from different parts of the world, presumably the early formation of what would be Manticore. Honey also later learns of Zooni’s true motives, prompting her to meet up with Citadel agent Shaan (Sikandar Kher) to let him know about his boss' betrayal. Back at Citadel HQ, Shaan detains Zooni and puts her in detention.

Honey and Bunny Are Ambushed by KD’s Army

Image via Prime Video

While Honey tends to Shaan, Bunny confronts Baba at the orphanage where Bunny was raised. Instead of killing his former boss, he destroys Armada instead, ensuring that Baba doesn’t have any reason to kill Honey and Nadia. At this point, Baba looks like he has nothing left to support the Foundation’s mission. But Baba’s other mentee, the far more loyal and ruthless Kedar "KD" (Saqib Saleem), decides to take matters into his own hands. By the time Bunny returns to Honey and Nadia at Honey’s childhood home, KD’s army of men is on their way to ambush them.

Honey and Bunny decide to separate, with the latter making sure that KD tails him. Following a heated fight, the exhausted and battered KD truthfully confesses that he’s always been jealous of Bunny, as he was always considered the best by Baba. With an army swooping into Honey’s home, KD eventually lets Bunny go so that he can save her and Nadia. Meanwhile, Honey and Nadia are safe but hear the sounds of incoming cars. Everything immediately fades to black and audiences are left with a cliffhanger.

The ending leaves room for a lot of unanswered questions. For starters, Honey and Bunny weren’t the only ones ambushed — Chacko’s family and Ludo were targeted by KD’s men as well. The season finale also doesn’t explain what happens to Citadel India following Zooni’s arrest as a traitor to the agency. Although the series finale shows Honey and Bunny reunited, it hasn't fully addressed their reconciliation (should they choose to do so). Last but not least, considering this is part of Nadia’s origin story, the season has yet to tie in Nadia’s future with Citadel. While the first season has done solid work of laying down the exposition for this spin-off, a Season 2 of Citadel: Honey Bunny would help dig deeper into these characters.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is now available to stream on Prime Video.

8 10 Citadel: Honey Bunny This spy action thriller, set in the '90s, follows the origins of a clandestine spy agency, blending espionage with a touching love story. It delves into the agency’s foundation, covert operations, and rise to power. Release Date November 7, 2024 Cast Samantha Ruth Prabhu , Varun Dhawan , Kay Kay Menon , Simran , Saqib Saleem , Sikandar Kher , Soham Majumdar , Shivankit Singh Parihar , Emma Canning Main Genre Action Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO