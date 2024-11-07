The Russo Brothers executive produced Citadel Universe is one of the most ambitious projects in television right now. After the success of the first outing starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra, the wheels were set in motion on a globetrotting series that would span the length and breadth of the viewing world looking to represent all corners of the globe on the hunt for universally appreciated spy thrillers. After the Italian spin-off Citadel: Diana proved more critically successful than its predecessor, the trajectory looked positive, with the latest Indian installment, Honey Bunny, proving that growth in the franchise's quality was no fluke.

In fact, Honey Bunny has proven so popular that it's already become the highest-rated of the trio of Citadels so far on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Honey Bunny's 83% critical score is much higher than the first Citadel's 51% and just 1% higher than Citadel: Diana's 82% rating. If this trend is to continue, then we can expect the confirmed Spanish and Mexican installments to be even greater.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny's Rotten Tomatoes Rating is Well Deserved

Close

Although huge hits for Prime Video, the first Citadel and the all-Italian installment Citadel: Diana haven't been without their criticisms. The inconsistent quality of action set-pieces and a tendency to rely on tropes caused some to feel mixed, although the same cannot wholly be said for Honey Bunny. So far, from the first responses to the series, Honey Bunny seems to be matching all expectations and delivering on its explosive promise, pointing the burgeoning Citadel universe firmly in the right direction. One such person to praise the newest installment was Collider's Carly Lane, who said in her review of the series:

"Despite Citadel: Honey Bunny's strengths, of which there are many, the series still falls prey to some frustrating plot devices. Without venturing into overt spoiler territory, it feels like the ending was expressly written as open-ended, a cliffhanger that issues the challenge for a Season 2 renewal when one hasn't yet been assured. Given its leads' significant star power, as well as everything else the show has going for it, the confirmation of more may come sooner rather than later, but the finale still leaves the story at a high tension point with no firm assurance of resolution. Citadel: Honey Bunny skillfully threads the needle when it comes to justifying its existence as both a prequel and a spin-off. Some basic knowledge of the existing universe proves helpful in keeping track of important names and organizations, but this series stands on its own power as well as heads and shoulders above what's come before, a leaner, intimate, action-packed spy thriller that doesn't sacrifice crucial character dynamics for cheap theatrics."

Citadel: Honey Bunny already has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score in the Citadel universe. You can catch the newest series on Prime right now.

8 10 Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024) This spy action thriller, set in the '90s, follows the origins of a clandestine spy agency, blending espionage with a touching love story. It delves into the agency’s foundation, covert operations, and rise to power. Release Date November 7, 2024 Cast Samantha Ruth Prabhu , Varun Dhawan , Kay Kay Menon , Simran , Saqib Saleem , Sikandar Kher , Soham Majumdar , Shivankit Singh Parihar , Emma Canning Main Genre Action Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Character(s) Honey , Bunny Expand

Watch on Prime