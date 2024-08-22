The Big Picture Citadel: Honey Bunny set to premiere on November 7 with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan as stars.

The prequel spin-off series was ordered before Citadel even aired, including India-set Honey Bunny and Italy-set Diana.

The original Citadel series received mixed reviews but was a hit for Prime Video, with Season 2 to be directed by Joe Russo.

The upcoming spin-off set in the same universe as one of the most expensive TV shows ever made just got an exciting new look. Prime Video has officially released a new promotional image for Citadel: Honey Bunny, showing off the show's recently revealed title as well as its two stars, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. Honey Bunny is the product of Amazon and the Russo Brothers having so much faith in the Citadel universe, that the streamer actually ordered several spin-off series before the first season of Citadel even aired. Honey Bunny is the Indian-set leg of the franchise which is also set in the 1990s. There is also another spin-off in the works, Citadel: Diana, which is set in Italy and takes place in 2030.

The original Citadel premiered in April 2023 and was an immediate hit for Prime Video, pulling in record-high viewership for the platform. However, the show wasn't necessarily a smash hit among critics or audiences, with the former reviewing the series with a 51% approval rating and the latter scoring it at 63% on Rotten Tomatoes. Citadel is one of the most expensive series ever made, with each episode in the seven-episode season one costing roughly $50 million, leading to the show having a budget of roughly $300 million for only six episodes. Citadel stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and was produced by the Russo Brothers and created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil. Joe Russo will even step behind the camera in Season 2 and direct an episode of Citadel.

If you've already watched Citadel and are wondering what you can watch on Prime Video in the meantime while you wait for Honey Bunny, we've got you covered. Both Prime Video original series, The Boys and Fallout, are sitting in the top 10 most popular projects on the platform, each recently completing a season with another on the way. Passengers, which stars Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence, is also making waves on Prime Video along with Jackpot!, the original movie featuring John Cena and Awkwafina. You can also stream The Rings of Power Season 1 to catch up before Season 2 premieres next Thursday.

Citadel: Honey Bunny premieres on November 7. Check out the new image from the series above and stream the first season of Citadel exclusively on Prime Video.

