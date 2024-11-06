Ever since the likes of Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad taught viewers that the small screen could rival its bigger sibling, television has been on the road to glory. Now, bigger swings and wilder risks are being taken in the name of expanding television's capabilities, with the recent Citadel venture perhaps ushering in a new realm of globetrotting franchises.

After the success of the first Citadel, it was announced that the brand would be taking a trip around the world as installments from all corners of the globe would enter production. The recent all-Italian Citadel: Diana made its debut on Prime, with the next of many plans from the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Endgame) ready to make their mark in the form of an Indian edition, Honey Bunny. So, with all that in mind, here's a look at exactly where you can watch Citadel: Honey Bunny.

When is 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' Released?

Officially, the latest installment in the expansive Citadel franchise will be debuting on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Several other exciting new television adventures also debut on this date, including Peacock's The Day of the Jackal, Netflix's Born for the Spotlight, as well as the return of smash-hit Outer Banks.

Is 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' Streaming?

Yes! Just like the other installments in the Citadel franchise, Honey Bunny will be available to stream on Prime Video. With just one subscription to the platform, you'll be able to catch all six episodes of the Indian addition as well as Citadel: Diana and the first Citadel, making for plenty of spy thrills to indulge in.

If six episodes of Honey Bunny isn't enough to satisfy your action-hungry cravings, fear not, as there's been confirmation that more from the world of Citadel will soon be on its way. Two more spinoffs are known to be in the works, with this globetrotting journey through a world's worth of excitement, something Anthony Russo gushed over in an interview with Deadline:

"It really is dependent on picking the right partners to pull something off collaboratively. Some people are built for it and some people aren’t. If you align yourselves up properly, you can do remarkable things and move at speeds you couldn’t imagine. We love our Italian and Indian partners, and the work they did prior to this. We loved their work, they admired our work and we were very quickly able to establish rapport and a shared vision. It’s like we’re a bunch of jazz musicians passing music back and forth to one another as we’re playing and it’s an incredible thing."

For those without a subscription, Prime Video can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month or can be bundled with the rest of Amazon Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Ads can also be removed from the service for an additional $2.99 per month.

Watch the 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' Trailer

The latest trailer for Citadel: Honey Bunny debuted on October 29 and is available to watch above. An official synopsis for the show reads:

"When stuntman Bunny recruits struggling actress Honey for a side gig, they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged Honey and Bunny must reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia."

The beauty of the burgeoning Citadel franchise is that viewing any of the other installments is not required. With the ambitious expanse this Prime Video franchise is aiming for, stories can be told with soft links to each other, but contained within themselves. This allows much more creative freedom for those behind each series, something that can lead to a fresh viewing experience for each separate outing. In an interview with Screen Rant, showrunner Raj Nidimoru discussed what it was like to have full control over this tale, and just how that impacted their preparation process. Nidimoru said:

"When we met the Russo brothers and the whole team, what was nice was that right off the bat they said, "You should do your thing, because we like your movies and what you guys have done. Keep your tone. Keep the voice. Don't worry about trying to do anything you don't want to do." They just had a few guidelines for the whole universe as to which organization is what, how they behave, [and] the rules of the system. But we were glad, because that's what we were hoping for. We were writing the story from scratch. Sita, DK, and I were just trying out various ideas of stories, so there was really no set baseline story. It was something we developed from scratch, and [once] we knew that we could just do something on our own in this genre, we had a lot of fun creating a new flavor."

What is the Episode Schedule For 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'?

Although most information about the series has been kept tightly under wraps, here is a look at the episode schedule for Citadel: Honey Bunny based on what we do know so far.

Episode: Release Date: 1 Thursday, November 7, 2024 2 Thursday, November 7, 2024 3 Thursday, November 7, 2024 4 Thursday, November 7, 2024 5 Thursday, November 7, 2024 6 Thursday, November 7, 2024