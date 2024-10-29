The action-packed Citadel thriller franchise explodes into India in the new trailer for Citadel: Honey Bunny. It is the third installment in the franchise spearheaded by Joe and Anthony Russo. The series will premiere on Prime Video on November 7, 2024. The action unfolds to the strains of Stereo MC's "Connected," as struggling actor and single mother Honey (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) dispatches a host of intruders with shocking efficiency. Later, she comes clean to daughter Nadia (Kashvi Majmundar) she's a former secret agent.

With danger lurking, she's forced to reunite with her old partner, Bunny (Varun Dhawan), a stuntman-turned-spy who recruited and trained her in the arts of espionage — and who also happens to be Nadia's father. Although their reunion is chilly at first, it heats up as their past catches up with them, forcing them into the fight of their lives. Fans of the franchise will realize that young Nadia has a future in the espionage business; Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars in the original Citadel series as an adult Nadia.

What Is 'Citadel'?

Launched as a blockbuster action thriller franchise by the Russo Brothers, Citadel stars Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden as Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane, agents for the globe-trotting Citadel spy agency. After a conflict with Citadel's rival, the subversive Manticore, Nadia and Mason end up in new identities with no memories of their original lives — until a figure from their past (Stanley Tucci) re-emerges.

With a reported production budget of over $300 million, Citadel was reportedly the most expensive TV series of all time. It was renewed for a second season in advance of the first season's premiere in the spring of 2023. The series' first spin-off, Citadel: Diana, takes place in Italy, and stars Matilda de Angelis as the titular Diana, a Citadel agent on the run from Manticore; it premiered earlier this month. There are also spin-offs in the works set in Mexico and Spain.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is directed by Raj & D.K., who also co-wrote the series with Sita R. Menon. It is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes from AGBO, alongside David Weil and Midnight Radio. It is a production of D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO.

Citadel: Honey Bunny will premiere on Prime Video on November 7, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for Citadel: Honey Bunny above.

Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024) Release Date November 7, 2024 Cast Samantha Ruth Prabhu , Varun Dhawan , Kay Kay Menon , Simran , Saqib Saleem , Sikandar Kher , Soham Majumdar , Shivankit Singh Parihar , Emma Canning Main Genre Action Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Character(s) Honey , Bunny Expand

