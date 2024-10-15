Prime Video unveiled the first full trailer for its upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny at an event in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday. The series serves as a prequel to the mega-budget 2023 show Citadel, which starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci. Honey Bunny comes mere weeks after the premiere of Citadel: Diana, the Italian offshoot of the ambitious franchise, orchestrated in part by the Russo brothers. The 90s-set Honey Bunny, co-written and directed by the popular Indian filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the titular roles.

Immediately, it's clear that the show's tone is going to be vastly different from what audiences saw in both Citadel, which borrowed heavily from the Mission: Impossible and James Bond films, and Citadel: Diana, which combined elements of Italian gangster drama with the franchise’s core futuristic espionage thrills. In Honey Bunny, both protagonists are shown to be working in the film business, and it is eventually revealed that Dhawan's character, a stuntperson, is leading a double life as an agent. Samantha's character, an aspiring actress, also has a daughter named Nadia, who could be a younger version of Chopra Jonas' character in the original show. Honey Bunny offers a glimpse into the earliest days of the secret Citadel organization, responsible for maintaining world peace and countering a rival faction known as Manticore. The internal politics of Manticore were explored in Citadel: Diana, but in the year 2030.

A handler of sorts, played by veteran Bollywood character actor Kay Kay Menon, shows up and explains to Bunny what his mission is. The trailer then reveals plenty of quick glimpses of the action that Raj and D.K. have put together; unlike the previous installments of the franchise, the tone is more lighthearted, more self-aware. The action, which was quite elaborate (and more computer-generated) in the first Citadel, is more rough around the edges this time around. It appears that Raj and D.K. have also designed one of their trademark single-take action sequences, as is apparent in a quick shot of Samantha’s character navigating a bunch of goons inside a car, like that iconic scene in The Raid 2.

Prime Video Has Ambitious Plans for 'Citadel' Franchise

Raj and D.K -- this is what they're professionally known as, by the way -- previously worked with Samantha on the second season of their Prime Video spy series The Family Man, which opened to massive acclaim a few years ago. They have since spearheaded the crime comedy Farzi, another series set in the Family Man universe. It makes them the ideal filmmakers to take on the responsibility of overseeing the Indian spin-off of Citadel, which was announced to huge fanfare some years ago. With the original series receiving more attention for its troubled production than its quality, Prime Video would hope that Honey Bunny turns things around for the franchise. The show will premiere on November 7. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.