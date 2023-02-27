Now going on almost three years in the making, we’re finally getting our first looks at Prime Video’s sci-fi thriller series, Citadel. A fresh batch of images has been released, taking viewers into the world of the Patrick Moran and Anthony and Joe Russo-created project. After a few personnel changes and budget setbacks, we’re glad to see that not only are things up and running but that the team is giving audiences a taste of what’s to come.

A blend of science fiction, spy drama, and thriller, Citadel will star Richard Madden (Game of Thrones) as Agent Mason Kane, Priyanka Chopra Jonas (The Matrix Resurrections) as Agent Nadia Sinh, and Stanley Tucci (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody) as ex-agent Bernard Orlick. Filling out the ensemble cast are familiar names including Lesley Manville (The Crown), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Knock at the Cabin), Timothy Busfield (thirtysomething), and Roland Møller (Atomic Blonde).

The series will primarily center around Agents Kane and Singh who are trying to piece their memories together after they’ve been wiped following the crumbling of their spy organization, Citadel, a group that holds no ties or allegiance to any country. Hoping for a global takeover, Prime Video is planning for this English-language production to be a jumping-off point for a slew of spin-offs that would see different characters from locations like the Italian Alps to India taking on the secrets of Citadel.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra on ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, What Surprised Her About Working with Lana Wachowski, and the Prime Video Series ‘Citadel’

Today’s images primarily feature Madden and Chopra with a few other characters sprinkled in for good measure. Gathering from the steamy looks they’re throwing at each other, it’s clear that Agent Kane and Agent Singh are (or were) involved in a little workplace romance. Another shot plays into the mystery aspect of the storyline with Agent Kane looking at a screen that reveals that Agent Sinh is dead—oh, the drama! Both leading actors also receive their own stills with Chopra’s character going full femme fatale in a red dress while holding a gun with Madden’s Agent Kane speed walking through a building. Teaming up to face their foes, we also catch a glimpse of the agents in action—guns and fists primed for the butt-kicking.

Also featured is Tucci’s ex-agent, Bernard Orlick, who will certainly be shaking things up in the series. One image reveals a face-off with Orlick and Kane staring at one another across a table while another sees the ex-intelligence officer pointing a gun in someone’s face. Finally, a shot of Manville’s mysterious but down-to-business character Dahlia Archer depicts a well-dressed woman who doesn’t look afraid to steam-roll over anyone standing in her way to get what she wants.

After just as much drama was unfolding behind the scenes as within the story of Citadel itself, we’re thrilled to catch the first glimpses at what’s sure to be a massive success for Prime Video’s series programming. Check out the first photos below and stay tuned for more information, including a release date, when it becomes available.

9 Images