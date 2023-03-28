The Russo brothers' globe-trotting spy drama Citadel is ramping up its marketing ahead of its release. New tidbits are finally flowing about the series to give fans a taste of what to expect. The feature boasts of a massive budget and a delicious star cast led by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, viewers are anticipating high-octane action and thrilling adventure. To tease fans further the streamer has put out new images featuring the stars.

The feature sees Chopra Jonas and Madden as spies whose memories have been wiped. The new images see the actors in familiar costumes from the trailer which hints at the time before their memories were wiped out. The first image sees them striking a strong pose while the other hints at their past as they gaze intently into each other’s eyes. With an interesting premise and the sizzling chemistry between the leads, the series is turning out to be a globe-trotting affair to watch out for.

What to Expect From Citadel?

The series is being touted as a mix between the sci-fi, action, and spy thriller genres, and dives into a crumbled independent spy organization Citadel, which is loyal to no government. Chopra Jonas and Madden play agents Sinh and Kane, respectively, who previously worked for Citadel in a past life till they are brought back for a new mission with the world on the line. The previously released trailers show their former colleague, Bernard Orlick circling back on them to remind them of times that have been wiped clean from their heads.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Richard Madden on 'Citadel,' the Huge Action Sequences, and Making a Globe-Spanning Spy Series

Citadel Promises Viewers an Exciting Time

From hiding a secret teaser in the first images to action packed teaser, the creator are leaving no stone unturned to get fans of the genre to get excited about the new feature. The series was initially helmed by Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec, however, after many creative changes and ballooning the budget David Weil (Extraction, Cherry) was brought in to fulfill showrunner duties. The series will act as a mothership for an Indian and Italian spin-off.

The series casts Madden as Mason Kane, Chopra Jonas as Nadia Khan, Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy and Davik Silje. Appelbaum and Nemec are still credited as executive producers through Midnight Radio with Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, the Russos, Weil, and more.

Citadel is set for a two-episode premiere exclusively on Prime Video on April 28. New episodes will follow every Friday until May 26. You can check out the new images below: