Russo Brothers' Citadel universe is expanding with an India chapter titled, Honey Bunny, Prime Video announced while the streamer revealed the complete slate of upcoming Indian series and movies. The series stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the leading roles and is showrun by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, together known as Raj & DK.

Honey Bunny is billed as a “riveting narrative” that combines the “pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story.” The series will be "set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s." It’ll be really interesting to see the recreation of the era in this universe as the showrunners are quite apt at it. Furthermore, with the mothership series featuring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in leading roles, Honey Bunny is certain to lean into Chopra’s agent Nadia Sinh’s past in some capacity. The first poster of the series sees Prabhu and Dhawan as Honey and Bunny, respectively, two formidable spies in this chapter.

‘Honey Bunny’ Has an Array of Talents Behind It

Raj and DK also wrote the show along with scribe Sita Menon, who previously worked with the duo on Farzi (meaning, fake), a thrilling show about counterfeiting currency starring Shahid Kapoor, which was counted among the best series from the streamer, last year. The director duo has an endless list of highly popular shows that have changed the landscape of Indian streaming services.

Coming from an independent movie background, Raj and DK changed the way streaming shows are cast by bringing local talent to the screen. Their biggest hit spy drama Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee is a testament to their talent as they made a very grounded series that perfectly encapsulated the idea of a normal man navigating through his professional demands and personal life. If Family Man is anything to go by Honey Bunny will have many dark comedic moments and highly engaging characters.

The leading stars of the show, Dhawan and Prabhu are counted as bonafide stars in Indian Cinema. Dhawan has credits like Dilwale, Dishoom, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania that cemented his A-lister status along with features like Badlapur, Jugjugg Jeeyo, and more. Prabhu has features like Mahanati, Super Deluxe, Majili, and Rangasthalam which bagged her several awards. The cast also includes veteran actor Kay Kay Menon, alongside Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher.

Citadel is available on Prime Video. Currently, Honey Bunny has no release date yet. See the new poster below and stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

