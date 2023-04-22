Prime Video is about to launch its ambitious spy thriller series Citadel, introducing viewers to the titular spy organization as well as Agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci). The Russo Brothers production has plans to span far beyond the U.S., however, with one of the spin-offs bound for India. While at the world premiere for the mothership series in London, Collider's Steve Weintraub sat down with Citadel's Indian spin-off stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu to learn about what fans can expect when the series heads overseas.

The promise of having so many tentacles coming out from Citadel is the potential for massive crossovers akin to the Russos' work on films like Avengers: Endgame. That all starts with India who Dhawan and Ruth Prabhu teased will be closely tied with its parent series. "So I can say now – because Priyanka [Chopra Jonas] did say something since their series is coming first – that there is a very strong connection between us and the American series," Dhawan said. Ruth Prabhu also emphasized that Nadia Sinh's past is the key that ties the two groups together.

Dhawan couldn't divulge exactly how everything pieces together, but he spoke to both the standard the main series will set and how characters will seamlessly transition between shows, saying:

"I can say there's a very strong link, which, when you watch the Indian one, it will become even clearer to you. There are characters that can travel back and forth, or something like that. But overall, I think what's nice is that the standard that they are setting with the way they've shot the American Citadel is something– it's going to be a tough suit to follow, but it serves as an inspiration for us."

Citadel Will Bring More Attention to the Indian Film Industry

In tying Citadel with India, there's hope that the series can further shine a light on the Indian film industry that has long been overlooked in the U.S. The overwhelming success of the Telugu RRR showed that Bollywood and Tollywood can resonate with overseas audiences, and it's something that hasn't gone unnoticed by Dhawan and Ruth Prabhu. When asked if they were aware of the importance the film had in the U.S., Dhawan responded, "Totally. I think as Indians, we can't be prouder." Ruth Prabhu, meanwhile, added how the film paved the way for their series, saying, "Yeah, and I think that a movie like RRR just opened the gates that we really were working for a while, that moment of inclusivity, a moment to get in. And I think that this is our grand time to shine and show our work, and show the great things that are coming out of India."

For Dhawan, the prospect of sending Indian projects oversees is exciting, and he hopes the Citadel spin-off earns the same love from audiences when it airs:

"Because India is just such a cinema-loving country. They are so passionate about cinema, so passionate about music all around the world, whether it's South American music, American music, or bands coming out of England, for that matter. So it’s the same way with cinema, we applaud and invite all types of cinema and we celebrate them in our country. So it's great to get that opportunity where our cinema is traveling over there and people are loving it. And like I said, we've always been a self-reliant country where cinema is concerned, but it's nice to get this global recognition now, and I hope Citadel is another step forward in helping Indian cinema get this platform."

Citadel's Indian Spin-Off Will Be Even Twistier Than Its Parent Series

Two aspects that the Indian spin-off will share with the main series are the myriad of twists and turns and the stunning locations. Citadel will see Kane and Sinh face reality-shaking revelations as they hunt for the truth and regain their memories. The Indian series will apparently have even more twists according to Dhawan and Rose Prabhu. Even though the feel will be the same, the culture will help to make the series a different experience. "See, we are part of a similar universe, right? So, I mean, in a way, there is a similarity in the way each series will be treated, but they're also different because of the culture," Prabhu said. "So we are a little bit more mass, I would say."

"There is not a lot of similarity," Rose Prabhu continued. "Obviously, the action, I would say that the characters– I don't know if I'm allowed to say it. Every time I'm about to say something I’m like, “Oh, can I say that?” Yeah, so I guess we'll have to wait a little longer for us to speak more about the Indian installment." Though, obviously, they couldn't give up any secrets of the series' plot yet, they were able to divulge a bit about the locations throughout India they'll visit and how they'll tie into the massive action sequences that will fit into every iteration of Citadel. "We are actually about to go shoot a huge action sequence near a big landmark in India in one of the states. It travels quite a bit, you know, it travels from hill stations to places in Mumbai," Dhawan added. The stars won't just stick to India, however, as both said the story will take viewers beyond the country's borders on multiple occasions.

Action Remains a Focal Point in the Indian Citadel Spinoff

As the stars teased, the Indian spin-off will boast action setpieces to rival the movies. That's certainly a focal point for Citadel, which sports a budget of over $250 million, making it one of the most expensive series on television, let alone Prime Video. Rose Prabhu and Dhawan teased their series will sport some grounded, gritty sequences that will still deliver on the spectacle and further the overarching narrative of it all. "Yeah, there's always a scene to tell through the action. They’re not just action, but they're always telling a story," Prabhu Rose said. What Dhawan believes will separate the Indian spin-off, however, is the heightened emotion present in the action that ties into the relationship between his and Prabhu Rose's characters:

So there's a lot of emotion in us, back to the action, and the action, scale-wise, there are going to be some big set pieces, for sure. There are going to be four, five big set pieces, but I think what really will differentiate ours would be the emotionality in the action. There's a very strong link between my character and her character, so I think whenever these two come together, there are going to be fireworks.

There's currently no premiere date for the Citadel Indian spin-off and details are rather scarce about the plot or where it all fits in the timeline of this universe the Russo Brothers and Prime Video are creating. When asked about the role of the series, neither star could give away where the spin-off was in relation to the mothership series. They had to stop Weintraub there with Dhawan saying, "He's getting us into trouble." Laughing along, Rose Prabhu concurred, adding, "Yeah, already too much trouble!"

Citadel premieres on Prime Video with two episodes on April 28. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the Indian spin-off and other additions to the Citadel universe as they come out. Check out the trailer below.