Prime Video’s hit action series, Citadel, continues to keep fans on the edge of their seats with its gripping espionage and expansive world-building. The show has been a hit for Amazon, with production on the second season underway in the United Kingdom at the moment, and two spin-off series — Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny — ready to go later this month.

To mark the occasion, Prime Video hosted a special "World of Citadel" event in London, which I was fortunate enough to attend. At the event, I had the opportunity to sit down with some of the series’ creative minds — Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and David Weil — to chat about what’s next for Citadel and its spin-offs, Honey Bunny and Diana. One exciting topic that came up was the potential for exploring the origins of the Citadel universe in future seasons.

As Citadel grows in popularity, the creators are eager to dive even deeper into the rich world they’ve built so far, so it was only natural to ask — what about how Citadel, the agency, started? Has the team ever thought about going back to the very beginning of Citadel — how it all started and the relationship between Citadel and its rival organization, Manticore?

Is a 'Citadel' Origin Series Is on the Table?

Russo-Otstot admitted that the idea of an origin story has definitely been on their minds. “We’ve had plenty of discussions about what the story could be, especially with such a vast world to explore,” she said. The team has put a lot of effort into detailing how the different organizations within the series came to be and why they exist.

The creators are keen to keep all options open for future storylines, with Russo-Otstot mentioning that there are "so many directions" they dream of taking it. She said:

"With new organizations that we're presenting to the world, we spend a lot of time getting into the details of how all of that came to be. Why all of that came to be. Because then it empowers us as storytellers to go in any direction, to keep all possibilities open and to dig in. In a manner that feels as authentic and nuanced as possible. So yes, it's all on our mind. There's so many directions that we dream of taking this. We're really excited to see how audiences embrace this, because this isn't just a collaboration with the other filmmakers for us. It's a global collaboration, and that includes the audience. I think that will also play a big role in where we might want to continue taking things."

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and exclusive insights into Citadel, including our other interviews from the World of Citadel event.

Watch on Prime