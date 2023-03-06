Prime Video has released a new poster for their upcoming original series, Citadel. The science-fiction adventure, which released a new trailer this morning, took a page of inspiration from a recent time-traveling story, as the poster pays homage to Christopher Nolan's 2020 film, Tenet. With Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra pointing their weapons in different directions and the title of the movie leaned sideways in a white font, the parallel between the two posters is evident, making it clear how the streaming service wants audiences to prepare for a fascinating trip when Citadel premieres its first two episodes on April 28.

The story of the series begins eight years after Citadel, the titular spy agency dedicated to preserving security all over the world, is defeated and brought to its knees. Elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) managed to escape the disaster, but their memories were wiped. They take on new identities and live their own lives without having any recollection of previous events, until Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who needs his help in order to bring down the powerful crime syndicate, Manticore.

It will be up to the three agents to retrieve Mason and Nadia's memories, before taking on the criminal organization that took down Citadel in the first place. In a recent interview with Collider, executive producers of the show, Joe and Anthony Russo, discussed how the series has the potential of starting a new franchise for Prime Video, giving the opportunity of working on spin-offs to local production teams since Citadel operates all over the world. The global aspect of the property is what attracted the Avengers: Endgame directors to develop the series, and it will remain to be seen just how much Citadel can be expanded.

What Does Tenet Have to do With Citadel?

Perhaps Prime Video decided to use Tenet as a reference for Citadel's marketing campaign due to how the film has a very grounded focus regarding a sci-fi premise. In the 2020 blockbuster, the Protagonist (John David Washington) is recruited by the mysterious Tenet organization in order to work with technology capable of reverting time during short intervals. Alongside Neil (Robert Pattinson), the Protagonist must track down several pieces of equipment to prevent a nuclear disaster sent from the future by agents of evil. In the process, the mission might not be what it seems, when David Washington's character runs into a future version of himself.

You can see the new poster for Citadel below, before the first two episodes of the show premiere on April 28: