In recent years, television series have started shifting away from the massive 22 to 24-episode seasons of old to leaner runs for a number of reasons from creating more focused storylines to allocating greater budgets per episode. Citadel, Prime Video's new globe-trotting spy thriller from the Russo Brothers, is no exception. Season 1 of the series will run for only six episodes, telling the story of Agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) as they recover their memories and rejoin the eponymous international spy organization with help from their colleague Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci). While at the world premiere for the series in London, Collider's own Steve Weintraub asked showrunner and writer David Weil why the series is sticking to such a lean episode count.

A lot is riding on Season 1 of Citadel considering the series is set to kick off an international franchise including multiple installments in other countries including Italy and India. Weil doesn't want to bog viewers down with an unnecessarily long opener just to meet some arbitrary episode requirement. Instead, the focus is on respecting viewers' time by keeping the intense action sequences and the storytelling at the forefront while not meandering away from the most important plot points.

Weil doesn't rule out longer seasons for the future of Citadel, but don't expect anything in the double digits. With so much planned for the future of the franchise, the goal is keeping things lean in order for fans to keep coming back for easily-digestible thrills:

"I think living between six and eight is very healthy. I think it allows for storytelling that's propulsive where you don't have an episode that's like, “Oh, well, that was the off episode where they're just biding time.” I don't know, for a future season, you know, six, seven, eight, nine, but I think that in the edit, we really found what worked for us, and it was the six-episode story. We never want to write past, or shoot past, story. We never want to bore the audience or bring them along, or deviate from the story just to fulfill an episode count. So we try to be as lean and mean and economical in the storytelling as possible because the audiences demand that. There's so much to watch, we're fighting for their attention, and so we think this will be a real thrill ride for them."

What's There to Look Forward to From the World of Citadel?

Aside from a second season that Prime Video will probably order soon, Citadel is also set to head to India and Italy for spinoffs with the latter finding its stars and beginning production. All eyes are on the mothership of this new global franchise, however, which lands on Prime Video on April 28. The series will see Madden and Chopra Jonas essentially play two versions of their characters as they grapple with their past and who they were in the eight years since their memories were wiped and Citadel crumbled. That alone gives the series an intriguing character-focused angle to coincide with a globe-trotting plot that sees the newly-reformed Citadel tasked with fighting back against the syndicate Manticore. Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, and Caoilinn Springall all round out the cast.

Citadel will have a special two-episode premiere on Prime Video on April 28 followed by new episodes every Friday. Check out the trailer below.