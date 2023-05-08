Prime Video's new globe-trotting spy series Citadel is heading for sunny California in Season 2. Season 1 has already become Prime Video's second most popular series, and the Russo Brothers and Amazon have big plans for how to spread the show's tendrils out into a massive interconnected franchise. Ahead of the premiere they even ordered a second season to expand the story beyond its first six episodes—promising audiences that there would be more to come for the series. According to Anthony and Joe Russo, those plans include taking the secret organization out West. Collider's own Steve Weintraub was at the world premiere of Citadel in London and got to ask the brothers exactly why they wanted to bring the series to California next.

Citadel follows the members of the titular spy organization following its fall at the hands of an enemy operative. Eight years after the group crumbled, Agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) live separate lives after losing their memories only to have it all come back after their old colleague Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) pays them a visit. Although facing a seemingly-impossible task of restoring Citadel while bringing down the syndicate that ended them, it's also a very character-driven story with an emphasis on Kane and Sinh. The two have to balance the lives they once lived with the lives they've been stuck in for the past eight years, even re-exploring the connection they shared while working as agents. Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Caoilinn Springall, and Davik Silje also star in the series.

The conflict in Citadel is on an international scale, requiring the agents to go all over the country and even the world in their hunt for the truth. The Russo Brothers told Weintraub, though, that they aren't picking locations at random for the series. "Everything’s story-dependent for us, and it made a lot of sense from a story of perspective to shoot this one in California," Joe said. Whatever occurs in Season 1, it seems it'll inevitably set up a trip to The Golden State.

Shooting in California Opens Some Interesting Doors for the Citadel Team

One boon to filming in California for Season 2, of course, is getting to move closer to home. Showrunner and writer David Weil emphasized that point when asked about the choice to head west, adding:

"Well, California is where so many of us live. We've worked with so many of the crews in California, especially within Los Angeles. I just did Hunter Season 2 in L.A., Solos was in L.A. So they're fantastic, they're friends of all of ours, the Russo’s and mine. We just love working with people who we admire. So it would be really wonderful to– if, in fact, we get a second season, and if it is shot in California in L.A., we get to do it."

Chopra Jonas had similar sentiments about the production move, sharing her enthusiasm about getting to film where she lives, "That will be a dream come true. I'll get to go to work from home. That's never happened in years. That would be awesome."

Moving to California also gives Citadel the opportunity to bring in some more high-end talent. The series already boasts some big stars that'll face off during the course of Season 1, but Weil notes that being close to Hollywood opens doors for some major guests to join the spy world. "Absolutely, absolutely. So, you know, maybe we'll inquire about some massive stars and have them come do a day on set. It would be amazing, why not?"

Citadel Will Go Far Beyond California With Its Ambitious Premise

Of course, heading to California seems rather small-scale compared to the biggest plans the Russos have for Citadel. Prime Video's spy series will serve as the mothership to international spinoffs that will follow Citadel agents stationed in other countries. Already, two spinoffs are set definitively in Italy and India with the former already beginning filming. As the main series continues its run, more chapters to this spy tale are planned and will be made to easily fit in with what the parent series has going on, setting up epic crossovers and team-ups of agents to take down increasing threats. It's a pricey venture for certain with the budget for Citadel ballooning to $250 million. "It’s already too much," Anthony Russo said of their burgeoning franchise.

