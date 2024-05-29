The Big Picture Jack Reynor joins the cast of Citadel for its second season, keeping audiences in suspense about his character and the plot details.

The world of Citadel continues to expand with several spinoff series in development, exploring different locations and cultural backgrounds.

Production on the new episodes is set to begin later this year, although a release date for the second season has not yet been confirmed.

The second season of Citadel just got an unexpected addition, with Variety reporting that Jack Reynor has joined the cast of the Prime Video action thriller. Details regarding the character Reynor will be portraying are currently kept under wraps, as well as anything related to the plot of the new episodes of the series. About a year ago, audiences were introduced to Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), but as their world continues to expand, it's hard to predict what's in store for them in the second season of the expensive Prime Video production.

Jack Reynor is known for his performance as Shane Dyson in Transformers: Age of Extinction, as well as his role as Christian Hughes in Midsommar. By joining the cast of Citadel, the actor continues his working relationship with Prime Video, after appearing in other titles such as The Peripheral and Electric Dreams. Joe Russo, who was a producer for the first installment of the series, will also be directing some episodes when it's time for Citadel to return to Prime Video. Production on the new episodes is currently scheduled to begin later this year, while a release date hasn't been confirmed by the streaming platform.

The first season of Citadel introduced Mason and Nadia as two very skilled agents who are presumed dead after a dangerous mission. However, their memories had actually been wiped after the accident, leading them to build lives outside the titular organization. But when Bernard Olick (Stanley Tucci) found out that Mason was still alive, he did everything in his power to remind the agent who he was, leading them to an unpredictable journey to rescue Carter Spence (Osy Ikhile) while struggling to accept the fact that their lives weren't what they thought they were during the last eight years.

'Citadel' Continues to Expand

Close

The second season of Citadel is gearing up for cameras to start rolling with the addition of Jack Reynor to the cast, but Prime Video has bigger plans for the world filled with secret agents. Several spinoffs are currently in development, with the new titles taking place in different countries in order for viewers to experience how cultural background changes the way in which the organization operates. Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana are some of the titles Prime Video has been developing, while the studio was hard at work during the pre-production process of the second season of the main series.

A release date hasn't been set for the second season of Citadel. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.