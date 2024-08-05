This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Rahul Kohli, Merle Dandridge, and Michael Trucco join Season 2 of Citadel playing undisclosed roles.

Season 1 of Citadel received mixed reviews but gained high viewership, leading to a renewal and spin-offs in development.

Citadel Season 2 expected in 2025 with filming starting later this year. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

The follow-up for one of the most expensive TV shows of all-time just got a thrilling new update. A new report from Variety has unveiled that Rahul Kohli, Merle Dandridge, and Michael Trucco will all star in Season 2 of Citadel. Details about their roles are being kept under wraps, but the three join new cast members Jack Reynor, Matt Berry, and Gabriel Leone, who all signed on for the Prime Video series last week. Both Citadel Season 1 stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas are back reprising their roles starring alongside the new cast members, with The Russo Bros. lined up to produce and Joe Russo even stepping into the director's chair for one episode of Season 2.

When the budget for Citadel was revealed to be a whopping $50 million per episode ahead of the series' release, expectations immediately went through the roof as many thought Prime Video was about to deliver one of the best spy-thriller TV shows ever. However, as we've seen many times, more money spent is not always an indication of a better quality final product. The first season of Citadel currently sits at a "rotten" 51% score from critics and a 63% approval rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the series still scored record viewership for Prime Video, which warranted a renewal despite the divisive reception. In addition to a second season, there are also several Citadel spin-offs in development, including Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny, each of which has received exciting updates in the last several weeks.

What Have the New ‘Citadel’ Season 2 Cast Members Been In?

Kohli got his acting career started in the early 2010s and has since built out his resume with a plethora of high-profile projects. He most recently starred in the Netflix original series The Fall of the House of Usher from Mike Flanagan and also played Sheriff Hassan in seven episodes of Midnight Mass, another Netflix original series.

As for Kohli's co-stars, Dandridge is best-known for her role as Marlene in both The Last of Us Part 1 and the live-action TV show starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, and also for playing Alyx Vance in the Half-Life franchise. One of Trucco's most famous roles came opposite Nicolas Cage in Next, but he has since appeared in other projects such as Hush, Hunter Killer, and The Bye Bye Man.

Citadel Season 2 is expected to begin filming later this year and release in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and stream Citadel on Prime Video.