Back on May 4th, 2023, Collider reported that only two episodes into its debut run, Citadel had officially become Prime Video's second most popular series in their history, only missing out on the top spot because of a certain Lord of the Rings franchise. This was enough information to cement what many had speculated; Citadel was a new powerhouse and was here to stay. A spy-thriller with a budget as we've never seen on television, with official figures citing a cost of around $300 million, Citadel exploded onto our screens in April 2023 and was an instant hit. Providing high-octane drama and daring set pieces in their spades, Citadel rightfully took its place, already, as one of 2023's most memorable shows. Clearly, the teams behind the show knew the hit they had on their hands, with a second season having officially been green-lit before the airing of its debut episode. Since then, and once the credits rolled on the sixth and final part of season 1, fans have been desperate to see more, and thus they were delighted to hear of the world-beating franchise plans for the show. With an Italian and Indian series on their way and hype for a second outing truly high, here is everything we know about Citadel season 2.

Image via Prime Video

As it stands, there is not yet a release date for Citadel season 2. However, that doesn't stop internet sleuths from trying to piece one together, with information regarding the spin-offs possibly providing an answer. Citadel: Diana, the Italian spin-off, is set to be released in 2024 and although it doesn't have a release date, one would imagine the show's Indian spin-off would follow Citadel: Diana chronologically. Therefore, fans can probably expect not to see Citadel season 2 on their screens until 2025, but fear not, as there is some fantastic Citadel content to keep us entertained until then.

Is There A Trailer For Citadel Season 2?

Given the aforementioned release date information, it is understandable that there is not yet a trailer for Citadel season 2, and we may not get one for some time. We'll update this section the moment we get footage of Season 2.

Who Is In Citadel Season 2?

Image via Prime Video

Although cast information is minimal regarding season 2 of Citadel, we know that Richard Madden (Game of Thrones) as Mason Kane and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Baywatch) as Nadia Sinh will be reprising their roles. Fans will be hoping that some of their favorite characters that made season 1 such a hit will return, with the final episode of season 1 leaving much of that a likely possibility. This includes the likes of Stanley Tucci (Spotlight) as Bernard Orlick, Ashleigh Cummings (The Goldfinch) as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller (Skyscraper) as Davik Silje, Nikki Amuka-Bird (Jupiter Ascending) as Grace, Moira Kelly (The Lion King) as Joe, and Caoilinn Springall (The Midnight Sky) as Hendrix Conroy. Of course, this is only a sample of the wonderful acting talent that may return to season 2, with the possibility of new characters joining the cast also worth getting excited about. With a show that has hit the ground running as fast as Citadel, one can only imagine that a couple of big-name faces will join the ensemble in time for season 2.

What Will Season 2 Be About?

There is not yet a plot synopsis for season 2, but given how many unanswered questions Citadel season 1 left us with, surely fans can expect some of these to be answered. With it feeling like there was a world-shattering reveal around every corner in season 1, especially surrounding Mason's true identity and that of his mother, the ramifications of his actions must be felt within season 2. With Dahlia (Lesley Manville) choosing to leave Citadel to put her efforts into Manticore, we learned the death of Mason's father actually came at the hands of Citadel themselves. This is considered an accident, but nothing is ever as it seems in Citadel, and Dahlia's choice to leave may have had darker undertones. Whatever the truth, these themes will strive strongly into season 2, with other questions surrounding the likes of Bernard's fate, and Nadia and Mason's relationship also likely to be answered. With so much still at stake, it is no wonder why fans are so excited for the next season to air.

Who Is Behind Citadel?

Image via Prime Video

Prime Video recently confirmed that Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame), one-half of the Russo Brothers and a single episode director in season 1, would be directing all episodes in season 2. With that in mind, it is worth recapping the crew behind the success of season 1, with the likelihood of their subsequent involvement in season 2 high. Joining Joe Russo as director were Jessica Yu (Billions), and Newton Thomas Sigel (Bohemian Rhapsody), with writing credits going to Josh Applebaum (Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol), Bryan Oh (Zoo), and David Weil (Hunters). There were many producers to credit on Citadel, with some notable names including the aforementioned Russo Brothers, Brian Kirk (Luther), and Sarah Bradshaw (The Mummy).

Where To Watch Citadel, And Citadel: Diana

While fans wait patiently for the return of Citadel, it may be wise to re-watch the first series. As well as this, we have confirmation of the Italian spin-off Citadel: Diana, with both available on Prime Video. Although fans will have to wait until 2024 for Citadel: Diana, season 1 of Citadel can be watched right now for a price of $8.99 per month. For $14.99 per month, Prime Video will come as part of a greater Amazon Prime package, or you could choose to pay for a yearly subscription at $139. This is surely a small price to pay given the confirmation of the world-spanning plans for the Citadel franchise, with plenty of high-quality, breathless action still to come over the next two years and beyond.

