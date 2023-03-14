Citadel has just been renewed for a second season on Prime Video, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This is ahead of the series' April 28 premiere on the streaming network. The action-packed science fiction series has been an expensive endeavor for the streaming service, and its preemptive renewal of the series for a second season certainly illustrates Amazon's confidence in the series.

The series comes from the Russo Brothers, who have previously worked on such projects as Avengers: Infinity War. Citadel has been in the works since 2018 and was originally billed as a "multi-layered international event series" according to The Hollywood Reporter. The plan for the series includes a local language spin-off series in Spain, Mexico, the Italian Alps, and India. Collider previously reported on the apparently fraught and expensive drama behind the making of this quite ambitious project. The first season's budget originally sat at a whopping $160 million dollars, but re-shoots added $75 million to the total. This drama has not scared Amazon away from renewing the series, however, even as the show has not yet premiered.

Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra and Game of Thrones' Richard Madden as Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh. The series centers on a defunct independent spy organization called Citadel, and explores the agents who worked for the agency in a previous life. The series explores the agents in their new lives as they attempt to bring the group back from the dead, and a first look at this ambitious premise was shown in a recent trailer, as we previously reported.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED:

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ VFX Images Show What Was Real and What Was CGI [Exclusive]

There is a lot on the line for the series, as it is the second most expensive show ever made, just behind Prime Video's other large-scale series project, The Rings of Power. Collider has previously reported on the highly anticipated epic fantasy series, and how its ambitious scope has paid off in bringing Amazon Studios its most-watched show ever. Still, Prime Video has not managed to capture widespread pop culture in the way that other epic series such as House of the Dragon have.

The news of the series' preemptive renewal comes after the series made its official debut at the South by Southwest festival. It has not yet been revealed how many episodes the second season will contain. The first season will consist of six episodes. You can watch the trailer for the series below.