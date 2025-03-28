Citadel, the big-budget Prime Video spy series, may have run into a foe more implacable than its sworn enemy, Manticore: production difficulties. The second season of the Richard Madden-Priyanka Chopra series has been pushed back from fall 2025 to spring 2026. Furthermore, the series' spinoffs are on pause until the flagship series can right itself. The Hollywood Reporter has the news that parent company Amazon is not pleased with what they've seen of Citadel's second season.

Citadel, the brainchild of MCU mavens Joe and Anthony Russo, was positioned as a signature series for Prime Video, and was afforded a budget to match: originally budgeted at $160 million USD, production issues and reshoots during the filming of its first season bumped it up to $235 million. That made it the second-most expensive TV series ever made, eclipsed only by Prime Video's own Lord of the Rings offshoot, The Rings of Power. Nevertheless, the series was renewed for a second season, which wrapped last November. It was intended to also serve as a vehicle to launch a number of international spinoffs: two have been released so far, the Italian Citadel: Diana, and the India-set Citadel: Honey Bunny. Further spinoffs were planned for Spain and Mexico; however, those plans, as well as renewals for Diana and Honey Bunny, are on hold at the moment, even though the two extant spinoffs are said to have performed well for the streamer.

What Is 'Citadel' About?