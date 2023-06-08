Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Citadel.If you've ridden the Citadel rollercoaster already, you can't wait for the second season, and Season 1 sets things up perfectly for another wild adventure full of mystery and secrets. Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) are suddenly brought into the spy world after being erased for eight years, and they have to navigate everything to figure out what's real and what's not, who to trust and who not to. Like most spy sagas, you only sometimes know who is right or wrong — or if there even is anyone right and wrong.

Most of the time, the lines are blurred, and this TV show is no different, but Season 1 left us with so many unanswered questions in and of itself. What will become of Mason Kane? Will he tell everyone of the recently unlocked secrets in his mind? What is Manticore's next step after being thwarted by Citadel? What about Nadia's revelations: her best friend, Abby Conroy (Ashleigh Cummings), is Mason's wife, and Nadia's finally reunited with her child after eight years of being away/not knowing she existed. Let's delve into all the ways this season sets up for another.

RELATED: Who Is 'Citadel's Traitor and What Does it Mean for Season 2?

What Will Happen to Mason Kane?

Image via Prime Video

Mason Kane has been an enigma this season, primarily because he doesn't even know his mind, so he didn't know he had to hide anything, and there seems to be no way to regain his memories after he broke the vial with all the answers — or so we thought until the last episode, when we learned that Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) had Carter Spence (Osy Ikhile) back up his memories on a backup server. Mason is injected with his memories, and we are flooded with found snippets of what has been lost. Mason is two men melded into one by this point, so he's got some decisions to make for himself.

All kinds of revelations fill in the missing gaps and leave us with more questions — like the fact that Nadia and Mason had a much deeper connection that was let on, and they even had a child together that Mason knew about before his memories were wiped. We also learned that Mason's wife, Abby, was once a Citadel spy who Mason terminated, thinking she was a mole in the agency. In reality, Mason is the mole, working for his (plot twist) mother: Dahlia Archer (Lesley Manville), who's aligned with Manticore, something no one else knows. Will Mason reunite with his mother to finish what they started for Manticore? Will Mason tell his wife that she was once a Citadel agent? Will Nadia?

Meanwhile, Manticore is an organization that stands for everything Citadel is against. It was created by the eight wealthiest families in the world in order to manipulate world events and make the rich richer — but what will happen to them? What's their next move? The Citadel agents have duped them. They've lost the Citadel case they've been desperately trying to get, and it was right at their fingertips before Mason and Nadia stole it while saving their daughter. Naturally, they'll have to regroup and figure out their next move. Dahlia will also have to do some damage control with the families — but if Mason is still working with his mother, will they end up with the case?

Many More Questions Could Be Answered in 'Citadel' Season 2

Image via Prime Video

What about Nadia? She's just learned that her best friend is alive, married to Mason, and they have a daughter, Hendrix (Caoilinn Springall), together. Will she attempt to tear this family apart by trying to get Abby's memories back, or will she let sleeping dogs lie? At least after all the hassle, Nadia could get her daughter back from Manticore and be reunited after being separated for eight years. Abby Conroy (Ashleigh Cummings) is another situation. Now that Nadia and Carter have seen her, they could tell her she was once a Citadel agent. They could tell her the whole story about how it was Mason who burned her. That, however, brings up the question of who she will believe: her husband or those she just met. Mason probably doesn't want her to discover anything, as he's just been given so much information now that his memories have been unlocked.

Then there's Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci). The last we saw of him, he was still captured by Dahlia and the agents of Manticore — but what about when Dahlia blew up her house, fled the scene, and faked her death? She likely had him stashed somewhere else; at least, we can only hope. Dahlia wouldn't simply kill Bernard outright. He's got too many secrets that need exposing and so much information about Citadel that she couldn't afford to lose him. Besides, we're not ready not to have Bernard around; he's the technical genius, after all.

Another interesting topic that could be delved into in another season is how Citadel will be rebuilt, or if the parties behind it even want to. The Citadel Agency is dedicated to preserving humanity, but there are only a handful of agents left. Nadia wants to spend time with her family, Abby doesn't even know she was an agent. Carter, we don't know much about, and Mason is the traitor. Maybe someone else will take over the Citadel agency, or they'll recruit more people.

The first season's whirlwind has left us with so many unanswered questions, but it might be a while before we get any answers through another season as the first season of the Citadel: Diana spinoff will be dropping before we return to Mason and Nadia — but who knows? Maybe they'll make an appearance.

All episodes of Citadel are now available to stream on Prime Video.