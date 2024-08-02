The Big Picture Matt Berry and Gabriel Leone join the cast of Citadel, adding to the allure of the upcoming season.

The series, developed by the Russo Brothers, follows agents on a mission to maintain world stability.

Stay tuned for more updates on the release date of the highly anticipated second season of Citadel.

The second season of Citadel just got a huge update, with Deadline reporting that Matt Berry and Gabriel Leone have joined the cast of the series. The new episodes of the Prime Video hit will dive deep into principal photography later this year, with Joe Russo directing an undisclosed amount of chapters. It's unclear which characters will be portrayed by Berry and Leone. But judging by the first season of Citadel, their inclusion will make the premise of the second season even more unpredictable. The global agency continues to expand, as Prime Video builds yet another impressive franchise.

Matt Berry is famous for his roles as Leslie Cravensworth in What We Do in the Shadows, the irreverent comedy that follows a group of vampires attempting to live together in Staten Island. Berry has portrayed the character during the course of six seasons of the series, with the latest installment set to premiere on FX later this year. Before being cast in the second season of Citadel, Berry had a small role in The Book of Boba Fett, the Star Wars television series that belongs to the timeline of The Mandalorian. The stage has been set for the actor's debut in the comedy created by Josh Applebaum, Bryan Oh and David Weil.

While Matt Berry was running around with the vampires of What We Do in the Shadows, Gabriel Leone was busy starring as Alfonso de Portago in Ferrari. The thrilling drama directed by Michael Mann followed the professional and personal struggles of Enzo Ferrari. After his performance in the prestigious story, Leone was ready to make the jump towards bigger projects for his career, leading him to the second season of Citadel. The actor joins a returning cast that also includes Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville.

What is 'Citadel' About?

Matt Berry and Gabriel Leone will join the thrilling action of Citadel. The first season of the Prime Video series followed Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), the agents of the titular organization. After Kane's memory was erased, the hero needed to dive deep into a quest to get his identity back. The Prime Video series was so successful that it inspired the streaming platform to develop several spinoffs series set to take place in different parts of the world. One of the projects is titled Citadel: Diana, and it is set to debut later this year.

A release date for the second season of Citadel hasn't been set by Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.