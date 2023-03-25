Prime Video’s Citadel has ramped up its marketing for its release next month. After almost three years of creative overhauls and re-shoots and a massive budget of over $250 million, Anthony and Joe Russo's spy series is set to make its big debut. The series casts Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Richard Madden in the lead roles as spies belonging to a secret agency, whose memories have been wiped. To intrigue fans, further Prime Video

released a new teaser.

The brief clip features moments from the spies’ forgotten life, we see them engaged in some high-octane action in locations ranging from snow-clad mountains to green forests. While Stanley Tucci’s voiceover reminds them of their real identities. The premise for Citadel surely sounds intriguing while the Russo brothers’ trademark action sequences add the right charm.

Citadel Sets the Stage for Prime Video's Ambitious Plans

Citadel is Prime Video’s ambitious drama with elements of science fiction and spy drama. The series is set to serve as ‘mothership’ for a slew of spin-offs based in other different countries and languages. The Indian version of the series has cast actor Varun Dhawan and south Indian superstar Samantha Ruth Prubhu and will be helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Similarly, another spin-off based in Italy, currently in production features Matilda De Angeli and is being directed by Arnaldo Catinari from a script written by Alessandro Fabbri.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'Citadel' Trailer Turns Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Richard Madden Into International Spies

The road to making Citadel was not an easy one for the Russos overtime the series has seen massive creative changes with David Weil, who previously created two other Prime Video series Solos and Hunters, and created Extraction and Cherry with AGBO, taking over the showrunning duties from Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec. He took over the reign and performed rewrites for the long-gestating project after reports surfaced that Appelbaum and Nemec’s cut of the pilot episode wasn’t received too well internally.

Citadel casts Madden as Mason Kane, Chopra-Jonas as Nadia Khan, Tucci as Bernard Orlick, along with Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy and Davik Silje. Appelbaum and Nemec are still credited as executive producers through Midnight Radio with Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, the Russos, Weil, and more.

Citadel is set for a two-episode premiere exclusively on Prime Video on April 28. New episodes will follow every Friday until May 26. You can check out the new teaser below: