Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Citadel.Throughout the first season of Prime Video's Citadel, we are encouraged to question whatever appears onscreen. True to the spy genre, we are kept in the dark about everyone's loyalties and individual motives until the classic reveal in the finale. Following the memory-wiped Mason Kane's (Richard Madden) journey of rediscovering his former life as the top spy agent at Citadel alongside the resident tech genius Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), we learn about the heated rivalry between Citadel and their evil counterpart Manticore. As we are introduced to new characters like the talented Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and the cheated Celeste/Anna/Brielle (Ashleigh Cummings), we gradually realize how distorted the information we have is and perhaps further question if Manticore are really the only bad guys in the series. With a second season already announced, as well as multiple international spinoff shows set in Italy and India, we are prepared for the dynamics between the two opposing organizations to get even more complicated and subversive.

'Citadel' Encourages Us to Question Everything

From the first episode, Citadel sets up the simplistic binary of good and evil between the spy organizations Citadel and Manticore. When Mason and Nadia are attacked by Manticore agents in the opening sequence, Bernard initiates a failsafe procedure that erases their memories to prevent Citadel secrets from being exposed. When Mason shows up alive and well eight years later, Bernard re-initiates him into the agency and this is how we, the audience, alongside Mason, get to learn about the two agencies. Citadel was formed centuries ago by groups of spies from different agencies that established a network of intelligence to mitigate harm from agencies whose primary concern is national interest. As Bernard emphasizes, Citadel is beholden to no country and apparently only acts in the interest of the general population — he also mentions that they had a heavy hand in shaping every positive event in history.

With Citadel framed as the undeniable hero, Manticore is naturally depicted as the evil organization that only operates for selfish gain. Created by eight powerful families all over the world, once they facilitated Citadel's collapse in the first episode, they have free rein to control every spy agency and are associated with funding terrorist attacks worldwide. All this information is more or less exclusively conveyed by Bernard, one of the remaining Citadel agents that has Tier One access to sensitive Citadel data and is an integral player in the agency. So there's certainly a sense of unreliable narration, or at very least biased narration, particularly since we receive the data through the lens of someone who is essentially a blank canvas and doesn't have the prior experience to question anything. Instead, we are forced to take the descriptions of the simplistic conflict between the two agencies and their motivations with a grain of salt.

There are also a couple of veiled comments that are dropped sporadically and invite us to question the expectations set up by the series. In fact, the most notable one is in the opening train sequence, when the Manticore agent that was Nadia's target grimly says: "The thing about myths is that at the end of the day, they are just stories, fallacies, lies." Foreshadowing the revelations further along the series, ambiguous lines like these remind us to try and differentiate the "fallacies" and "lies" from what's real. In fact, the Russo Brothers actually establish the notion of "not everything is as it seems" from the very first frame of the show. Featuring an upside-down to a slow transition to a right-side-up shot, the series already indicates that we may have a warped perception of the truth and continues to remind us throughout the season.

Manticore May Not Be the Only Bad Guys in 'Citadel'

We also gauge that Citadel probably has far too much power as an underground spy agency and doesn't really have any apparent system of checks and balances. The flashback timeline in Episode 4 involves an undercover mission with Nadia's friend Celeste, who assumes the identity of Brielle to infiltrate the life of Anders Silje (Roland Møller) to gain access to the Oz key, a vaguely described universal hacking device. When she goes dark for six months, Mason decides it's time to breach the opposing facility and retrieve Celeste back. Upon her return, the Oz Key goes missing and Mason suspects that Celeste is the double agent in the agency (who would later be responsible for Citadel's downfall) and promptly makes the executive decision to wipe her memories. The fact that Mason was able to authorize a procedure that was still experimental on a hunch and met very little hindrance by his superiors further reflects the Citadel's unbridled power and questionable ethics. This is especially emphasized when it's revealed that Nadia goes out of her way to destroy the Oz key (although we are just taking her word for it), indicating that even she didn’t trust it in the Citadel’s hands.

Citadel's Season 1 finale truly solidifies this doubt as we discover that Mason was the mole and why he decided to be. The fact that Citadel's most skilled and trusted agent became a turncoat doesn't bode well for the organization's perception and likely indicates that something is wrong. But when we find out that his mother is actually a Manticore agent, Dahlia (Lesley Manville), and that his father was actually killed by the Citadel, not in a terrorist attack, pieces of the puzzle click into place. Citadel had sent an air missile to the wrong coordinates, leading to 157 innocent civilian deaths, and instead of taking accountability, they covered it up. The ghastly cover-up speaks to the agency's unchecked influence and questionable morals, especially considering that Mason's father was also a Citadel agent, so if anyone had the right to know the truth, and could be trusted with it if it initially came from them, it was Mason.

Aside from the alleged motives and affiliations described by Bernard, we don't actually know much about Manticore. We know that Dahlia seemingly has no problem with monstrously torturing people (as an underground spy agency, do we really believe that Citadel hasn't tortured people either?) and definitely has the persona of a traditional villain, but season one hasn't really provided any hard evidence of their other reported activities. With the extensive unreliable narration and constant guessing games, it's hard to know if Manticore is really the "bad guy" in this binary, especially in light of what we've witnessed from Citadel. So if Manticore wants to take down an organization that has seemingly infinite influence, could they really be that bad? Granted, they do some horrific things, but maybe Citadel is actually greater evil.

