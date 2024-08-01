The Big Picture Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian spin-off of Citadel, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will release on Prime Video on November 7.

Season 2 of Citadel is in production with Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas returning, and Joe Russo directing.

The series' teaser showcases intense spy action set in the 90s, promising to captivate audiences with its thrilling storyline.

The spin-off series for one of Prime Video's most ambitious shows ever just got a massive release update. Amazon has officially announced that Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian spin-off starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the leading roles, will officially release on Prime Video on November 7. This news comes more than a year after the first season of Citadel concluded on Prime Video last May to mixed reviews despite featuring a $300 million budget for a six-episode series. Citadel: Honey Bunny was written for television by Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K., and Sita R. Menon, with Nidimoru and D.K. each directing several episodes of the series. The Russo brothers (Anthony and Joe), who were producers on the original Citadel series, are also executive producers on Citadel: Honey Bunny.

The announcement for the official premiere date of Citadel: Honey Bunny came during a fan event attended by both the actors and creative for the show. Along with the announcement came the official teaser for Citadel: Honey Bunny, which shows off the series' signature action in a visceral spy thriller which will take audiences into the 90s. When Citadel first premiered on Prime Video, it quickly launched up the charts and became the second most-viewed series in the platform's history, behind only 24 days. Prime Video also confirmed that Season 2 of Citadel will enter production this year, with both Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas reprising their roles from Season 1 as well as Joe Russo stepping into the role of director.

What Else Is Streaming on Prime Video?

Dominating the streaming charts on Prime Video are My Spy: The Eternal City, the sequel starring Dave Bautista, and The Idea of You, the age-gap romantic comedy headlined by Anne Hathaway. As for TV shows, Prime has some of the most popular series in the world, with The Boys and its university spin-off Gen V both landing in the top 10 most popular things to stream on the platform. Also still sneakily in the top 10 despite premiering several months ago is Fallout, which was nominated for more than 15 Emmy Awards and also has a second season on the way which recently got an exciting update.

Citadel: Honey Bunny will premiere on November 7. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch the first season of Citadel exclusively on Prime Video.

Citadel: India (2024) Indian part of the international spy franchise. Cast Emma Canning , Sikandar Kher , Stasa Nikolic , Raimundo Queriod , Mohit R Thakur , Ninad Mahajani , Samantha Ruth Prabhu , Varun Dhawan Creator(s) Anthony Russo , Joe Russo

