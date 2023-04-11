With TV shows like Jack Ryan and Reacher, Prime Video has had a successful run of spy thrillers on its streaming service. The studio is now bringing Russo Brothers’ Citadel featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden next, and by the looks of it, the series looks like another fantastic project with great potential. As the countdown rolls out new looks at the series are further enticing the audience.

A new teaser shared on Twitter, sees Stanley Tucci’s spymaster reminding the leads, “everything you know is a lie.” We then see a montage of images that showcases the different personalities of Chopra Jonas and Madden’s characters. The series follows the two spies whose memories have been wiped out after the spy agency, Citadel, they worked for was betrayed by outside forces.

What to Expect from Citadel?

The feature made by Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO production is set to be a globe-trotting series with numerous spin-offs set in different countries ultimately serving one big storyline. The upcoming series will serve as a mothership for the rest of the franchise. The series boasts of being the most expensive one from the streamer and aims to be its biggest show with Season 2 already greenlit. An Italian and Indian spin-off of the series is also in the works.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'Citadel': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know so Far About Amazon's Ambitious Spy Series

The production saw its fair share of ups and downs but ultimately was creatively overhauled for various reasons. Speaking of the series Joe Russo previously revealed, “Both Richard and Priyanka get to play multiple versions of themselves.” Further elaborating, “This notion that their memories have been erased allows them to create new characters who then have to rediscover who they were. And then, their new personalities come in conflict with their old personalities.”

Citadel casts Madden as Mason Kane, Chopra-Jonas as Nadia Khan, Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy along with Davik Silje. Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec initially helmed the series but after the creative overhaul, David Weil was brought in to finish the showrunning duties. The series is executive produced by Russos, Applebum, Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, Weil, and more.

Citadel is set for a two-episode premiere exclusively on Prime Video on April 28. New episodes will follow every Friday until May 26. You can check out the new teaser below: