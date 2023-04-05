The countdown to Citadel has begun, and the globe-trotting spy series starring Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Richard Madden is set to kick off a bigger spy universe for Amazon Video. As the promotion ramps up we see spy skills at the display of various characters and their ulterior motives that’ll influence the events of the series. As details trickle down we have a better understanding of the series which will act as the mothership for several regional spin-offs.

A new clip highlights Stanley Tucci’s character Bernard, who is in captivity and is about to be tortured for information about nuclear weapons but he gives away nothing but sarcasm in return. While not much is known about the characters and plotlines yet, Bernard seems to be the spymaster that’ll bring back Chopra-Jonas and Madden’s characters to a life that’s been wiped out of their memories. It’ll be very interesting to see the interpersonal relationships between these characters.

What to Expect from Citadel?

Coming from Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO Production, Citadel aims to launch a wider spy universe. The work on an Indian and Italian spin-off has already begun. Meaning, if you liked the characters in the main series then you can trace back their stories in a spin-off that’s based in a different country. Speaking of the series Joe Russo previously revealed, “Both Richard and Priyanka get to play multiple versions of themselves.” Russo further elaborates, “This notion that their memories have been erased allows them to create new characters who then have to rediscover who they were. And then, their new personalities come in conflict with their old personalities.” The premise sure sounds delicious for fans of the spy thriller genre. From the looks of teasers and images by far the series promises some high-octane action sequences, many explosions, and sizzling chemistry between the leads.

Citadel casts Madden as Mason Kane, Chopra-Jonas as Nadia Khan, Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy along with Davik Silje. Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec initially helmed the series but after a creative overhaul, David Weil stepped up to finish the duties. Applebaum and Nemec are still credited as executive producers through Midnight Radio with Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, the Russos, Weil, and more.

Citadel is set for a two-episode premiere exclusively on Prime Video on April 28. New episodes will follow every Friday until May 26. You can check out the new teaser below: