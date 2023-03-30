Trust is the name of the game and the word on the tip of everyone’s tongue in a new trailer for Prime Video’s action thriller, Citadel. Arriving on April 28, the Josh Appelbaum (Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol) and Bryan Oh (Falling Skies) created series promises to be packed to the brim with pulse-pounding action, lies, and a romantic entanglement between Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Executive-produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, there’s no doubt that the series will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The latest trailer opens on a steamy moment between the sheets for Chopra Jonas’ Nadia Sinh and Madden’s Mason Kane. Both questioning the bounds of their trust for one another, Kane tells Sinh “always” before we go from 0 to 60 with explosion-filled fight sequences between the two spies and their enemies. Laying out the plot for how we can expect the storyline to play out, Stanley Tucci’s Bernard Orlick meets with the couple and explains that while they were once the top spies for the titular organization, they were “double-crossed by one of our own,” thus having their memories fully erased.

Now a little league coach, Kane finds it hard to believe that he’s a trained super-killer-spy, but Orlick has his ways of helping to jog his memory. With the world’s top spies out for blood, Kane goes on a mission to warn Sinh of her position before it’s too late. While she’s hesitant at first, Sinh snaps into action when she’s attacked, giving the duo the boost they needed to be back in business. With their memories rushing back, Kane and Sinh, are on a mission to discover who the mole is while also fighting off enemies who thought the couple was six feet underground. Train explosions, deception, and sultry moments between Madden and Chopra Jonas, the latest Citadel trailer has it all.

Who’s Behind Citadel?

Along with its leading cast, Prime Video’s latest series also stars Lesley Manville (The Crown), Roland Møller (Land of Mine), Ashleigh Cummings (Tomorrow, When the War Began), Osy Ikhile (In the Heart of the Sea), and Caoilinn Springall. Appelbaum also serves as an executive producer alongside the aforementioned Russo brothers with the rest of the team filled out by Angela Russo-Otstot, David Weil, Mike Larocca, Scott Nemes, Jeff Pinkner, Newton Thomas Sigel, André Nemec, Scott Rosenberg, and Patrick Mora.

Check out the project’s latest trailer below and be sure to put your spy caps on and dive into the mystery when Citadel debuts its first two episodes on Prime Video on April 28, with four more episodes to follow weekly. Already renewed for a second season, you won't want to miss out on how the story begins.