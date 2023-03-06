After nearly three years full of creative overhauls and re-shoots that have seen the budget skyrocket past $250 million, the end is nearly in sight for Anthony and Joe Russo's Citadel series at Prime Video.

Touted as a mix between the sci-fi, action, and spy thriller genres, it dives into the crumbled independent spy organization Citadel and the agents who formerly worked for it in a past life. Now, the streamer released the first full trailer today that looks to bring the titular group back from the dead for a new mission with the world on the line.

Much of Citadel focuses on Agents Kane (Richard Madden) and Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), two former members of Citadel whose memories were wiped with the collapse of the organization eight years prior to the events of the series. They barely survived when Manticore destroyed the group from within and are now apart and focusing on their new lives until their former colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) re-enters the picture. Jogging their memories as hinted in the previous secret teaser, he brings Kane and Sinh back on board for a mission to take down the sinister syndicate Manticore, but in the line of duty, they also begin to rediscover their old relationship and the burning love at the center of all the secrecy.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: First 'Citadel' Images See Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in Action Thriller

Who Else Is Involved in the Russo Brothers' Citadel?

In addition to Madden, Chopra Jonas, and Tucci, Citadel features the talents of Lesley Manville as the underhanded British ambassador to the U.S. Dahlia Archer who has her own motives and could prove to be both an important ally and threatening enemy to the reformed Citadel. Rounding out the cast are Nikki Amuka-Bird, Timothy Busfield, and Roland Møller.

David Weil, who previously created two other Prime Video series Solos and Hunters, serves as the showrunner for the Russo brothers' long-gestating project. He took over and performed rewrites following the many creative changes in the series which included the departure of Josh Appelbaum and André Nemec from the helm. Both men are still credited as executive producers through Midnight Radio with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg.

Citadel is just the beginning for the Russo brothers' AGBO and Amazon Studios. Plans are to expand the series into a massive globe-trotting franchise with installments taking place in India, Mexico, and Italy, the latter of which is currently in production. The Indian installment, meanwhile, is being developed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

Citadel is set for a two-episode premiere exclusively on Prime Video on April 28. New episodes will follow every Friday until May 26. Check out the trailer below: