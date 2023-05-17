In advance of a second season for their new show Citadel, the Russo Brothers are speaking out about their strategy going forward, and how they plan to be mindful of audience feedback. “You want to see what it is that the audience is responding to and what it is [that excites] them about the narrative,” Joe Russo said in an interview with Collider. “We have our ideas, we can speculate, but it's always refreshing to get that feedback. We certainly made adjustments to Avengers: Endgame after Avengers: Infinity War came out because you want to be organic and fluid and iterative so that you just keep telling the best and most interesting story.”

On paper, this sounds like a good idea — especially if, like the Russos, you just made an incredibly expensive show that needs to do everything it can to retain viewers. As any poor soul who disparages BTS on Twitter can attest, an engaged fanbase is a powerful thing, and that’s especially true for television. Through memes, fancams, podcasts, and sixty-tweet-long threads, fans can turn fledgling series into hit shows and hit shows into inescapable cultural behemoths. Game of Thrones fans made “Red Wedding” a byword for shocking TV deaths; Stranger Things fans propelled a Kate Bush song from 1985 into the Billboard Top 10; The Last of Us fans are the reason why Pedro Pascal can’t leave his house without someone calling him Daddy. With that kind of power, why shouldn’t showrunners do everything they can to make fans happy?

Anticipating the Television Audience's Reaction Is Pure Folly

There’s a persistent rumor that the showrunners of Westworld got rid of a twist in Season 2 after it was accurately predicted on Reddit. (Jonathan Nolan said something to that effect at a panel discussion, but he was likely joking.) To be clear, this is almost certainly apocryphal: the second season would have been completed long before anyone online could make predictions about it. Still, the rumor stuck, mostly because, well, it felt like that’s what happened. Westworld was a “mystery box” show in the tradition of Lost, offering the audience tantalizing puzzles (What’s the deal with the island? Who is the Man in Black?) to keep them engaged no matter where the story takes them. When it’s done right, a mystery box is a great way to hook an audience and lead them to a satisfying conclusion.

However, if the writers aren’t careful, two major problems present themselves. Firstly, it’s a lot easier to pose an enticing question than it is to come up with an answer that’s both surprising and sensible; secondly, every question that gets answered is one less reason for the audience to tune in every week, requiring the creation of even more questions. In both cases, the “solution” to these problems requires the writers to care more about what the audience thinks than what works best for the narrative. The end result, as seen with Westworld, is a tangle of intrigue so convoluted and impenetrable that even the writers didn’t seem to know where it was all headed. Thus, what appeared to be the next great water-cooler prestige drama ended up unceremoniously booted off of HBO Max last year.

Sometimes, Fans Don't Know What They're Talking About

Other times, the problem comes not from trying to outsmart the audience, but from trying to please them. Fans, generally speaking, favor what’s familiar: they don’t know what they want until they have it. Very few fans of Breaking Bad were clamoring for a spinoff centered on Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and his previously-unmentioned ex-wife, and yet Better Call Saul matches (and arguably betters) its predecessor. This isn’t to say that fans are stupid or unimaginative, but that the show’s creative brain trust usually has insights and ideas that run deeper than what the average viewer might imagine. If you were to ask fifty different Twin Peaks fans what they wanted from The Return before it came out, you would get fifty different answers — and not one of them would be as haunting or powerful as what David Lynch ended up making.

And yes, there are times when the fans are simply wrong. Listening to the fans is how Game of Thrones declined, sparing audience favorites and stretching subplots past their breaking point. It’s how Glee went from a cultural juggernaut to a bloated, indulgent mess. It’s how The Mandalorian became the Baby Yoda Variety Hour. Breaking Bad fans hated Skyler White (Anna Gunn) more than the actual Nazis that served as the final season’s villain: how would Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) moral descent have played out if Vince Gilligan listened to them? Nowhere near as effectively as it did, that’s for sure.

Fan Friction Can Be a Good Thing

When The Sopranos first aired, HBO received countless letters from viewers demanding more action, more violence, more “whackings.” (This was back when you had to write letters to the actual production company instead of just posting through it online.) These people tuned in every week, and they were clearly passionate enough about the show that they could be called “fans,” but there was a fundamental disconnect between what they wanted from The Sopranos and what made the show great. The essence of the show was its perfect distillation of turn-of-the-millennium, middle-class America, juxtaposed with the moral depravity of its protagonist and a pervading sense of existential dread. David Chase was famously disgusted by viewers who only wanted blood and guts, and his recriminations grew less subtle as the show went on: that infamous cut to black was one final middle finger to those who wanted to see Tony Soprano re-enact the ending of Scarface, and it couldn’t have been more perfect.

As IP dominates our pop-cultural landscape, the attitude of creators towards their fanbases has grown increasingly reverent. Every new Marvel or DC property is “for the fans.” Star Wars is currently run by two huge superfans in Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, who have overseen the franchise’s descent into self-referential mediocrity. (It’s no coincidence that Tony Gilroy, who seems faintly embarrassed by his previous work for Star Wars, turned out the best iteration in ages with Andor.) Perhaps it’s time for a course correction: the goal should not be to give the fans what they want, but to give them what they didn’t know they needed.