Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Citadel universe.Prime Video is continuing to expand on its library of spy-based television series, with Citadel: Honey Bunny set to debut next month. Honey Bunny is the latest spin-off of Joe and Anthony Russo's Citadel, with Citadel: Diana premiering earlier this month. Honey Bunny will also have the strongest connection to the main Citadel show, as it delves into the life story of Nadia Sinh's (Priyanka Chopra) parents. Citadel laid the groundwork for this new spy universe, as it delved into the life of Nadia and her former partner/lover Mason Kane (Richard Madden) as they fight the malevolent organization called Manticore. Here's everything you need to know about the world of Citadel before Honey Bunny premieres.

‘Citadel’ Begins With the Titular Organization Under Attack

In Citadel's pilot, "The Human Enigma," Citadel — a spy organization with no loyalty to any nation or government, but possessing a dedication to keeping the world safe — finds its agents systematically attacked by Manticore's operatives. Mason and Nadia are aboard a train when they're swarmed by Manticore agents; in the resulting firefight, one of the Manticore agents sets off a grenade that derails the train. Mason survives the crash but loses all of his memories as a Citadel agent. Eight years later, he takes a new identity as Kyle Conroy and is happily married with a daughter.

That normal life is upended when Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), a Citadel handler, tracks Mason down. Bernard needs Mason's help to track down a case filled with Citadel intel that could potentially upend the world if Manticore gets its hands on said intel. What both of them don't know is that Nadia also survived the train crash eight years ago; Bernard is able to help her regain her memories with Citadel tech, though Mason's memories remain out of reach to him. Working with skills he half-remembers and a woman with whom he has a complicated past, Mason is thrown headfirst into a world of espionage and danger — but this leads to a massive revelation that shakes up the entire foundation of Citadel.

One Character Isn’t Who They Appear To Be in ‘Citadel’

Throughout Citadel Season 1, there are hints that a Citadel agent was responsible for Manticore's assault. After all, there's no way Manticore could have simultaneously taken out scores of Citadel agents unless they knew exactly where to strike. At first, suspicion is placed on Nadia's head, but eventually, it's revealed that Mason was the agent who betrayed Citadel to Manticore. Even worse: his mother, Dahlia Archer (Lesley Manville), is the head of Manticore.

But it's far more complicated than that. Mason turned on Citadel when Dahlia revealed to him that his father was a casualty in an operation launched by the organization; it's another way Citadel blurs the line between good and evil, keeping it from being your standard spy thriller. Citadel keeps the revelations flying fast and furious: Nadia and Mason had a daughter together, and Mason's wife Abbey (Ashleigh Cummings) is secretly a Citadel operative. With Citadel's second season in production, there are undoubtedly more secrets from Nadia and Mason's past that will come to light.

‘Citadel: Diana’ Places Its Titular Character Deep in the Heart of Manticore

Where Citadel chose to explore Mason's decision to betray Citadel to Manticore, Citadel: Diana explores what happens when Matilda De Angelis' Diana is stuck deep within Manticore as a double agent. Diana is on the trail of Jupiter, a bioweapon that Manticore seemingly lost when raiding the Citadel archives. She conducts a hunt for the drives that contain Jupiter's blueprints, while also struggling with her personal life. Her spy activities have driven a wedge between her and her sister Sara (Giordana Faggiano), and she has a growing attraction to Manticore operative Edo (Lorenzo Cervasio). Things come to a head when Edo gets his hands on Jupiter, which is revealed to be a stream of nanobots that can control the infected's bodily functions; he uses it to murder his father when Diana's life is in danger. Like its flagship show, Citadel: Diana explores the emotional cost of spycraft, and future seasons look to continue the dynamic between Edo and Diana.

More ‘Citadel’ Spin-Offs Are Planned

The Citadel universe isn't just stopping at Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Two more series are in the works, and given the globetrotting nature of the concept, even more spin-offs could be in the works. Anthony Russo described the creative process to Deadline, saying that he and his brother value "the experience of collaboration":

“It really is dependent on picking the right partners to pull something off collaboratively. Some people are built for it and some people aren’t. If you align yourselves up properly, you can do remarkable things and move at speeds you couldn’t imagine. We love our Italian and Indian partners, and the work they did prior to this. We loved their work, they admired our work and we were very quickly able to establish rapport and a shared vision. It’s like we’re a bunch of jazz musicians passing music back and forth to one another as we’re playing and it’s an incredible thing.”

Citadel is also gearing up for its second season by adding new cast members, including Matt Berry, Rahul Kohli, and Merle Dandridge. As for Citadel: Honey Bunny, the trailer indicates that agents Bunny (Varun Dhawan) and Honey (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) will have a dynamic that closely resembles the one Mason and Nadia shared in the original Citadel. It's also a chance to showcase the origins of the Citadel organization, and the beginnings of its battle with Manticore. The Citadel franchise is developing a unique approach to the spy genre with its spin-offs, and Honey Bunny is only the latest addition to its universe.

Citadel and Citadel: Diana are available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S. Citadel: Honey Bunny premieres on Prime Video on November 7, 2024.

