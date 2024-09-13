Movies have never been the same since Charles Foster Kane uttered "Rosebud" before falling to his death in Citizen Kane. Synonymous with being the greatest of all time, Citizen Kane revolutionized the film medium to astronomical heights thanks to a once-in-a-lifetime creative genius in actor-writer-director Orson Welles. Representing a mysterious object or idea of affection, the narrative centers around a journalist rummaging through Kane's professional and personal life to uncover the meaning behind "Rosebud." Roger Ebert wrote of the iconic line, "It explains nothing, but it is remarkably satisfactory as a demonstration that nothing can be explained." What more people should've been investigating is how in the world anyone heard Kane say his final word if no one was in the room with him upon dying.

What Does "Rosebud" Mean in 'Citizen Kane'?

At the end of his life, Charles Foster Kane (Welles), a media tycoon whose personal life was destroyed by his ego and undying quest for power, sits on his deathbed inside his mansion, Xanadu. Clutching a snow globe, he utters the fateful word, "Rosebud," before dropping the globe as it shatters into pieces. Through an awe-inspiring reflection shot from the broken glass, Kane's nurse walks into the room and finds him dead. What follows is an introductory newsreel that chronicles Kane's rise to power as a wealthy newspaper publisher and industry magnate. Despite all his storied achievements and general intrigue surrounding his life and media persona, journalist Jerry Thompson (William Alland) is commissioned to investigate the meaning behind "Rosebud." During the runtime of this extraordinary film that lives up to its immeasurable hype, Thompson attempts to crack the case by interviewing friends and associates, including Kane's best friend and colleague Jedediah Leland (Joseph Cotten), his second wife Susan (Dorothy Comingore), and his business manager Mr. Bernstein (Everett Sloane).

After an arduous investigation, Thompson concludes that the Rosebud mystery is irresolvable. Following Kane's death, Xanadu's staff stores or discards the belongings inside the mansion. They find a sled, the one on which eight-year-old Kane was playing on the day he was taken from his home in Colorado, and toss it into the furnace with the other trash. Unbeknownst to the staff, the sled had a name printed on the top, which became visible as flames engulfed it. The name? "Rosebud." Rosebud was not just a sled, but a poignant reminder of the childhood he was deprived of in order to become a profitable media mogul. Thompson dredged up every facet of Kane's life except for the thing that lay deep in his soul. In This is Orson Welles, the director credits his co-writer, Herman J. Mankiewicz, a subject of much controversy regarding his authorship of the film, with the conception of Rosebud.

The Butler Heard Kane Say "Rosebud"

For any of the events in the film to manifest in Citizen Kane, someone had to have been in the vicinity of Kane when he dropped the snow globe and fell to his death. From what the audience can see, Kane is all alone until the nurse walks in to cover his body in cloth. However, it is Raymond (Paul Stewart), Kane's butler, who, while speaking with Thompson, recalls an instance where Kane uttered "Rosebud" following a violent outburst. Welles, with his use of canted angles and shadowy photography, sought to create an eerie atmosphere, particularly inside Xanadu, with an aesthetic heavily inspired by German expressionist cinema of the 1920s. Perhaps the audience is meant to temporarily suspend disbelief and imagine that "Rosebud" was heard from afar, or maybe that his spirit carried over to one of the staff members working in the building. Citizen Kane, a film worth hundreds of hours of analysis, deserves a deeper look into how "Rosebud" ever got leaked to the press.

According to the published script of Citizen Kane, it's explained that Raymond was in the room when Kane died, the viewer just doesn't see it. Furthermore, one could theorize that the opening scene is told from the perspective of the butler. This theory is valid, as the nurse's body language upon entering the room doesn't suggest it's someone who is in complete shock. She was likely informed by Raymond of Kane's death and ordered by him to cover Kane in sheets. If there was a shot showing Raymond in Kane's room, Welles could have feasibly cut it from the final cut to enhance the mystery of Rosebud — a wise decision if that was the case. For a movie of such imposing magnitude as Citizen Kane, it is crafted with such careful and intimate precision. The thesis of one immensely influential and complex media tycoon was distilled into one word consisting of sentimental nostalgia and pure tragedy.

