Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds were two of the biggest action stars of the 1970s and 1980s, but they only worked together once. Now, you can watch that collaboration for free on YouTube. Warner Bros. has uploaded the 1984 buddy-cop action comedy City Heat to the video-sharing service.

Although they had never worked together before (and never did so again), Eastwood and Reynolds were linked; they were both contract players at Universal in the early 1950s, and were fired by the same director on the same day. The production of City Heat, which would prove to be their only collaboration, was fraught with incident. The script had been written by Blake Edwards, of Breakfast at Tiffany's and The Pink Panther fame; he was also slated to direct, but was fired during pre-production after creative differences with Eastwood (who was, by then, an experienced director himself) and replaced by actor-director Richard Benjamin (The Money Pit). Meanwhile, Reynolds broke his jaw in an accident during filming; he had to have his jaw wired shut and subsequently lost thirty pounds. Neither Eastwood nor Reynolds was ultimately satisfied with the resulting film.

What Is 'City Heat' About?