Netflix is slowly shaping up to be a sought-after destination for some of the most significant manga adaptations of our times, owing to the success of its productions like One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, and the recently released Parastye: The Grey. Netflix is all set to launch its next big live-action manga adaptation with City Hunter. The action thriller comedy joins the ranks of similar titles that have been topping the streamer’s charts since their premieres.

Based on the eponymous legendary manga series by Tsukasa Hojo, the upcoming action crime thriller hails from Japanese director, Yuichi Satoh (Kasane), bringing Hojo's classic manga and its characters to life, albeit with a contemporary twist.

The original manga boasts a long legacy of nearly four decades and has appealed to genre fans around the world. Written and illustrated by Hojo, the manga series was first published in Weekly Shōnen Jump between 1985 and 1991, and spans 35 volumes. Though Netflix’s upcoming live-action film is the first such format produced in Japan, City Hunter has previously been adapted into various formats. The manga was first adapted into an anime television series of the same name that ran from 1987 to 1988.

It eventually spawned several films and series, including spin-offs, French, Hong Kong, Chinese, and Korean live-action adaptations and remakes, a musical, and video games. In 1993, Academy-winning Jackie Chan starred in an action-comedy film that was loosely taken from the manga, followed by a Korean television series of 2011, currently streaming on Hulu, and the latest comes in the form of the French action-comedy film Nicky Larson et le Parfum de Cupidon from 2019. A Chinese live-action film adaption is also said to be in the works since 2016.

While you wait for the much-awaited manga adaptation this April, check out everything we know so far about City Hunter, including the plot, trailer, cast, and characters.

City Hunter (2024) A private detective with a penchant for womanizing and trouble embarks on a thrilling adventure through the streets of Tokyo. Using his unorthodox methods, he solves crimes while getting entangled with various clients and dangerous situations, all the while searching for clues to a personal mystery that has haunted him for years. Release Date April 25, 2024 Director Yûichi Satô Cast Ryohei Suzuki , Misato Morita , Masanobu Ando , Fumino Kimura , Asuka Hanamura , Isao Hashizume Runtime 102 Minutes Main Genre Action Writers Tsukasa Hojo , Tatsuro Mishima Studio(s) Horipro , Netflix Studios , Office Shirous Distributor(s) Netflix

Image via Netflix

City Hunter is all set to premiere on Thursday, April 25, 2024, on Netflix. The streamer is also launching the other long-awaited and highly anticipated, Dead Boy Detectives, on the same day, making it a double premiere.

Where Can You Watch 'City Hunter'?

Image via Netflix

City Hunter is a Netflix original and will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix, joining the streamer’s ever-expanding library of Japanese titles. The action-adventure thriller follows the ranks of highly popular and well-acclaimed live-action film adaptations of legendary manga series on the network. If you want a taste of how Netflix does it, you can check out movies like Fullmetal Alchemist, Bleach, Rurouni Kenshin: The Final, and Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning. For more extended viewing, you can explore the live-action series adaptations of equally popular manga, like Cowboy Bebop, Alice in Borderland, and the recently released, Parasyte: The Grey.

Is There a 'City Hunter' Trailer?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The first official teaser, followed by the full-length trailer of City Hunter, released in April 2024, set the stage for what fans can expect in the live-action adaptation of the hit manga that thrilled fans for decades. The video opens with the premise, where “after receiving a cryptic message, Ryo and Hideyuki, known as the “City Hunter”, set out to search for Kurumi, a famous cosplayer. When Hideyuki is tragically killed during the investigation, his sister Kaori demands answers about her brother’s untimely demise.”

Following his partner’s death, the story’s “notorious, cool-headed yet excitable protagonist descends upon modern-day Shinjuku,” setting in motion a wild, crazy, and high-octane ride through Tokyo’s criminal underworld. The latest trailer gives a quick peek into the protagonist, Ryo Saeba, (Ryohei Suzuki), a detective, and his slick fighting skills while highlighting his vices. As the story’s hero, while he seems to have a lot of composure when dealing with the underworld, he is the least planned investigator and his insatiable lust for women puts him in jeopardy, often pushing him to break the law. We are also treated with the unlikely bond that would develop between Ryo and Kaori (Misato Morita), as they form an unexpected alliance amid surmounting danger and threats. The two-minute trailer also hints at how Ryo constantly strives to protect her, as they set out to find Hideyuki’s killer and what led to his death. Halfway through the trailer, the narrative takes a little serious turn, when the crime-fighting duo discovers a deadly drug that is likely the cause of all the violence and horrific incidents plaguing the city.

In addition to finely choreographed action sequences and plenty of firepower, the trailer of City Hunter also boasts a lot of situational and slapstick humor, arising mostly from Kaori and Ryo’s dynamic, as they learn to work as a team. In terms of production, Netflix’s City Hunter sees some significant changes from the original manga to appeal to the present-day audience. Moving from the manga’s late 20th-century backdrop, the live-action adaptation is set in modern-day Tokyo, with some alterations in the characters’ looks and personalities, except for some classic elements like Saeba’s outfit and mannerisms. The film’s tone has a strong 80s action-thriller vibe, with its art style and retro music featuring a new version of “Get Wild” by the TM Network band's iconic song from the first anime adaptation.

What Is 'City Hunter' About?

Image via Netflix

The official synopsis for City Hunter reads:

In the present-day Shinjuku ward, Ryo Saeba (Ryohei Suzuki) works as a "sweeper." He likes beautiful women and when he sees one, he doesn't hesitate to talk to them. Nevertheless, when he receives a request from a client to carry out a mission, he does excellent work with his elite gunman skills, physical ability, and cold attitude. After Ryo Saeba's partner Makimura is killed, he begins to work with Makimura's sister Kaori (Misato Morita). They form a new team to uncover the truth behind his death.

Who Stars in 'City Hunter'?

Image via Netflix

The iconic characters of the legacy manga come to life with the ensemble cast of City Hunter led by Ryohei Suzuki as Ryo Saeba and Misato Morita as Kaori Makimura. Ryo is described as “a premier 'sweeper' navigating the gritty underbelly of modern-day Shinjuku, Tokyo. Balancing a cool demeanor with a fun personality, Ryo tackles high-stakes challenges in the underworld." Morita’s Kaori is the sister of Ryo’s partner, Hideyuki Makimura, who vows to investigate her brother’s sudden death with the help of Ryo. Popular television actor, Suzuki is best known for appearing in Tokyo MER and Egoist, while Morita has previously appeared in Missing and The Naked Director.

Joining Suzuki and Morita in the main cast, Masanobu Ando stars as Hideyuki Makimura, Ryō Saeba's partner and Kaori's brother. In supporting roles, Fumino Kimura (Love Life), stars as Saeko Nogami, a detective who has a long history with Ryo; Asuka Hanamura as Kurumi, a famous cosplayer and an important element in Ryo and Kaori’s investigation.

The rest of the cast is rounded up with Isao Hashizume as Akutsu, Tetta Sugimoto as Akitaka Ito, Ayame Misaki as Tsukino Seta, and Takaya Sakoda as Kunio Konno in various other roles.

Who Is Making 'City Hunter'?

Image via Netflix

Based on Tsukasa Hojo’s original eponymous manga series, Netflix’s live-action adaptation of City Hunter is directed by Japanese filmmaker, Yuichi Sato, with Tatsuhiro Mishima adapting the screenplay from Tsukasa Hojo’s original manga. Sato has previously directed the films Kasane, Kisaragi, and The Ambassador’s Chef, among other television series, while Mishima is best known for previously writing the screenplays for the live-action Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead and the television series Yu Yu Hakusho.

Keisuke Sanpei and Kosuke Oshida serve as the producers of the film, with Shinichi Takahashi executive producing. Yoshihide Otomo of Lupin Zero and live-action Orange fame, is composing the music. City Hunter is produced by Netflix, in collaboration with HoriPro and Office Shirous.