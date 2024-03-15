The Big Picture Get ready for City Hunter on Netflix - A live-action adaptation set in modern-day Tokyo, following a marksman seeking justice.

The trailer highlights Ryo Saeba's skills and flaws, leading to an unlikely alliance as he seeks to protect his partner's sister.

Directed by Yuichi Satoh, the film brings Tsukasa Hojo's classic manga to life with a new twist, premiering on April 25.

After being the inspiration behind live-action adaptations in Hong Kong, South Korea, and France, Tsukasa Hojo's classic manga, City Hunter, is set to be brought to life once more by Netflix. Filmed in the actual Shinjuku and Kabukicho areas of Tokyo where much of the manga is set, Netflix has released the first trailer for the forthcoming action comedy. City Hunter, which follows a flawed yet exceptional marksman who is seeking justice, is set to premiere April 25 on Netflix.

The trailer introduces us, firstly to a singing Ryo Saeba (played by Ryohei Suzuki, a clearly capable unit seeking to rid Tokyo of its criminal element. However, as quickly highlighted, Saeba has a character flaw - an intense lust for women - which sometimes has him skating dangerously on the edge of what is lawful. After various clips that showcase Saeba's abilities and perversions in equal measure, the trailer takes a tragic turn. He watches as his partner dies in his arms, and is now tasked with protecting his sister. Now, an unlikely alliance will be formed as the pair seek justice.

City Hunter is directed by Yuichi Satoh, with the film's official synopsis describing Suzuki's Saeba as "a premier 'sweeper' navigating the gritty underbelly of modern-day Shinjuku, Tokyo." Adding: "Balancing a cool demeanor with a fun personality, Ryo tackles high-stakes challenges in the underworld." The legendary Japanese manga's life adaptation will be brought to life with Misato Morita playing Kaori Makimura, while Masanobu Andō will play Ryō Saeba's partner and Kaori's brother, Hideyuki Makimura. Fumino Kimura portrays detective Saeko Nogami. The original manga was written and illustrated by Tsukasa Hojo, between 1985 and 1991, spanning 35 volumes.

A Classic Japanese Manga Worth Adapting

Over the decades, Hojo's work has held great appeal to many creative minds. The manga was first adapted into an anime series in 1987 before getting several spin-offs and adaptations in several countries. A 1993 Hong Kong live-action film that very loosely adapts Hojo's manga, starred the legendary actor, Jackie Chan. The screenplay for Netflix's adaptation is written by Tatsuhiro Mishima (Yu Yu Hakusho) with Shinichi Takahashi executive producing. As with most adaptations, some changes have to be made to enhance its storytelling in live action. In the case of City Hunter, the setting shifts from the late 20th century to modern day, and as previously highlighted, plays out in the real life streets of Shinjuku and Kabukicho. The film maintains Saeba's long coat from the manga, while also featuring a new version of the TM Network band's iconic song, Get Wild, from the first City Hunter anime.

City Hunter debuts on April 25 on Netflix. Watch the trailer above.