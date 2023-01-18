In the final scene of the 1991 film Boyz n the Hood, Doughboy (Ice Cube) talks about documentaries covering violent places around the world. Where’s the coverage in his world, South Central, Los Angeles? “Either they don't know, don't show, or don't care about what's going on in the hood,” he says. A box office success and multiple Oscar nominee, this was the birth of the “hood film,” with subsequent movies trading South Central for Brooklyn, Paris, or Hackney, or even the term “hood” for “favela.” One of the best in the genre, City of God released in 2002, based on the book by Paulo Lins and directed by Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund. The ostensible protagonist Rocket (Alexandre Rodrigues) is trying, like everyone, to escape the violence of the Cidade de Deus in Rio de Janeiro. His dream of being a professional photographer grants his camera access to the inner lives of drug dealers, vigilantes, and everyone in between. After 20 years, there is no superlative too overwrought, no hype it fails to live up to; City of God is a masterpiece, an urgent plea from a forsaken part of Brazil that reinvented the entire country’s film industry.

Brazilian movies have been around from the beginning, with the first box office hit in 1908, a short crime film entitled Estranguladores. By the 1930s, the country had its first movie star in Carmen Miranda, whose trip to New York to perform in a Broadway show was funded by the Brazilian government. Independent cinema emerged later with more challenging material, and by 1962, Brazil had its first Palme d'Or winner in O Pagador de Promessas (Keeper of Promises). This film was nominated for an Academy Award, a feat shared by later titles like O Quatrilho, Four Days in September, and Central Station. For all their disparate subject matter, these movies are dramas, with a narrow, art-house appeal. At the very least, their marketing doesn’t feature anyone waving around a gun.

Movie Fans Will Feel at Home in 'City of God'

Image via Miramax Films

Despite that City of God spotlights an impoverished part of the world, it does not present as an issues movie, but rather as a gangster flick. Similar to Goodfellas, we’re guided by Rocket’s narration through a world of fully-realized characters, beginning with “The Tender Trio,” heralded by a title card. That also sounds like Quentin Tarantino territory, and sure enough, the opening movements of City of God are leavened by bumbling criminals like this Trio. After a quick heist, they scramble through a neighborhood alive with activity, keeping pace with rapid editing and upbeat music. The film is shot in a handheld documentary style, which suggests truth-telling and makes for jaw-dropping imagery that feels accidental, shot from the hip.

The story of the Tender Trio dovetails into an emerging criminal culture that’s increasingly organized and more violent, itself coinciding with the arrival of cocaine. There’s more money to be made, and the stakes are raised. Our understanding that these characters are forced into lives of crime is first implicit and then fortified by a logical push-pull. Maybe a drug addict falls in with a gang out of desperation. Rocket flames out of a supermarket job because the manager suspects him of being a gangster. A good man like Knockout Ned (Seu Jorge) is attacked by the kingpin Li’l Zé (Leandro Firmino) and swears revenge, which inevitably requires guns, and escalates into the kind of war one glimpses on the news. City of God presents the other side of that headline, and so the framing is important. These are people caught up in a larger system, one born of poverty and accelerated by narcotics, which breeds violence and rewards sociopathy.

'City of God' is a Fun Crime Caper Until It Isn't

Image via Miramax Films

Indeed, Li’l Zé grows more powerful the less he’s tempered by the moderate influence of his friend Benny (Phellipe Haagensen), a popular gangster who eventually decides to leave it all behind. Anyone familiar with the story of Ricky will know how that turns out. With a cineliterate use of gangster cliché, ever balancing glorification and sympathy, City of God gracefully maneuvers to its more harrowing moments. When Li’l Zé confronts a gang of small children who have been robbing people in his territory, he has two of them choose where they’d prefer to be shot, the hand or the foot, before ordering one of his younger soldiers to execute either one, another terrifying choice. The children are crying, the gangsters are laughing, and gunshots ring out.

A moment like this is so affecting in large part because of the film’s effortless control over time and space. Rocket’s narration is not entirely linear, but maintains a relentless pace forward. He drops by a dealer’s place to pick up drugs for a girl he’s trying to impress, and then Li’l Zé barges in, scaring the hell out of Rocket and prompting a flashback. In the midst of that tension, the audience isn't suddenly impatient, as the subsequent story actually completes an earlier cliffhanger. Even if there’s stopping and starting, there’s always something interesting happening, and there’s considerable power when multiple plot threads align or time stands still to wring every ounce of tension out of a bank robbery gone wrong or a confrontation between gangs.

'City of God' Had a Massive Impact on Release

While the favela experience isn’t universal, good storytelling is. City of God premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and made over $30 million at the global box office, breaking records in Brazil. It was nominated for four Academy Awards, ranked at number two on Roger Ebert’s top ten list for 2002, and made Time magazine’s list of the 100 greatest films of all time. Meirelles and Lund collaborated again on a spin-off TV show, City of Men, which was broadcast in Brazil but scored recommendations by American critics in The New York Times and the San Francisco Chronicle. The feature film version, also entitled City of Men, was distributed by 20th Century Fox, and a later Brazilian blockbuster like Elite Squad (directed by José Padilha) was snapped up by Universal. The bridge between Brazil and Hollywood was also accessed by the cast of City of God. Alice Braga starred in big-budget films like I Am Legend and Predators before headlining the show Queen of the South. Leandro Firmino scored a role in the film Trash alongside Rooney Mara and Martin Sheen.

It’s all the more impressive as Meirelles and Lund were sure to scout talent for City of God from actual favelas, setting up an acting workshop called Nós do Morro to train hundreds of actors and thousands of extras. It’s the kind of social program that would’ve provided the film itself a happy ending. Unfortunately, not every star “made it out,” so to speak. Alexandre Rodrigues made headlines in 2016 for resurfacing as an Uber driver. An article by Kauê Vieira for Black Brazil Today identifies the cast’s mixed success as an illustration of colorism skewed against “pessoas negras.” And what has the film’s international recognition done for the City of God itself? Local voices like the rapper MV Bill described the spotlight as exploitative, with the film presenting the favela residents as an “animalistic other.” Journalist Carla Siecos told Business Insider that she hopes to “show a different reality from the movie … to show the positive side of things.” In 2008, police pacification units (UPPs), newly commissioned to retake territory from kingpins and seize weapons, made their way into the City of God, and established enough order that President Obama and the first family visited in 2011.

The so-called hood film was reevaluated in the early 2020s as part of a larger conversation about “struggle media,” when the distaste for seeing the destruction of Black and brown bodies was too much for even Hollywood to ignore. Writer/director John Singleton’s follow-up to Boyz n the Hood, Poetic Justice, crashed and burned with critics at the time, and he only regained them with Rosewood. It’s as if he was veering too far outside his lane by contributing to an admittedly small canon of Black romance dramas. In other words, it was difficult for the mainstream to see him outside the context of the hood. Thankfully, Meirelles was able to branch out beyond City of God, but that would characterize the film as a kind of encumbrance. It’s an undeniable work of art, but does it answer Doughboy’s question? Paradoxically, it put the Brazilian film industry on the map with an unflattering genre. So much has changed for the favelas, and yet, too much struggle remains. The question, then, is left to each individual viewer, not whether the hustlers and gangsters are worthy of empathy, but if that empathy was ever enough to change their lives.