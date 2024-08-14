The Big Picture The City of God sequel series, City of God: The Fight Rages On, premieres August 25 on HBO Max, two decades after the original film.

Returning characters like Rocket and new faces are introduced in the series, teasing a gritty and intense storyline ahead.

Flashbacks from the original movie will be used in the sequel to show events that shaped the characters' development over the years.

HBO Max is gearing fans up for the release of the highly anticipated City of God sequel which will hit small screens a little over a week from now. Titled, City of God: The Fight Rages On, the followup was announced in May 2024, over two decades after the Oscar-nominated film was released. While fans count down to the arrival of this upcoming Brazilian production, Max has dropped a series of posters on its social media page, introducing the faces of the characters set to bring the show to life.

Released in 2002, City of God became a favorite for many, who quickly became fascinated with the film’s depiction of organized crime in Brazil. It was directed by Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes) and Kátia Lund with a script by Bráulio Mantovani which is based on Paulo Lins’ 1997 book of the same name as well as bits of real-life events. The movie’s cast included Alexandre Rodrigues, who is also returning in the sequel, Leandro Firmino, Jonathan Haagensen, and Phellipe Haagensen.

As seen in the new City of God: The Fight Rages On posters below, one shows Rodrigues as the main highlight, sporting a grim expression and with his character's name Rocket penned boldly. Other characters are captured with similarly serious expressions, including Berenice, Curio, Bradock, Jerusa, Cinthia, Reginaldo, Ligia, and Barbatinho, all of whom look more than ready for the fight to come.

The Returning Characters In 'City of God: The Fight Rages On'

In addition to the return of Rodrigues’ Rocket a.k.a. Buscapé in City of God: The Fight Rages On, other characters making a comeback from the original movie (some of which are teased in the posters above) are Lampião (Thiago Martins), Berenice (Roberta Rodrigues), Melonhead (Kiko Marques), and Barbantinho (Edson Oliveira). The sequel is produced by Meirelles while Aly Muritiba (Prime Video's New Bandits) is directing all six episodes.

Speaking of what to expect in the new series, not much has been revealed yet, but Max previously announced that parts of City of God will be used as flashbacks in City of God: The Fight Rages On as a reminder to viewers of some events in the past that might have played a role in the characters’ ultimate development years later.

City of God: The Fight Rages On premieres on August 25 on Max. Catch up on the original movie on Max.

