If you are not watching City of God: The Fight Rages On, you are missing out. The series on Max continues the story of the 2002 Brazilian classic City of God. Set 20 years after the events of the movie, it continues to delve deep into the complex dynamics of the City of God community in Rio de Janeiro, as its residents still find themselves in the middle of the crossfire between rival gangs and the bloodthirsty police from Rio. Before each episode, there is a notice that the new series is a work of fiction, and while the story itself may indeed be, it still draws a lot from the very real context of public safety in Rio.

Much of the Original ‘City of God’ Movie Is Based on True Stories

As wild as the stories told in the original City of God may be, most characters are based on real people. Everything is based on Paulo Lins' book of the same name, in which he romanticizes some events of his childhood growing up in the City of God community. Rocket (Alexandre Rodrigues) is Lins' avatar, a child who aspires to have an honest job outside the community. The differences start there. After that, Lins became one of Brazil's most celebrated writers, while Rocket became a photographer in City of God. However, legend says that Rocket is actually based on an old friend of Lins' who wanted to be a photographer rather than the author himself.

The big conflict between Lil' Zé (Leandro Firmino) and Knockout Ned (Seu Jorge) is based on the actual war between those two crime lords in real life in the 1970s and 1980s though. The end credits of the movie even show an interview given by the real Ned after he was released from prison, complaining about how Lil' Zé kills everyone related to him. It is said that their rivalry did start after Zé kidnapped and raped Ned's girlfriend, Cinthia (Sabrina Rosa), but there is no historical confirmation. Ned did join the army when he was 18, and these skills came in handy during this conflict. In the interview, he also mentions the fact that when the police invaded the City of God, they only went after his gang, implying that there was some sort of deal between them and Lil' Zé.

Another character who is real in City of God is Carrot (Matheus Nachtergaele), based on real-life drug trafficker "Potato" Aílton. In the movie, he is the main rival of Lil' Zé when Knockout Ned joins his faction seeking revenge. He is the only known survivor of the real conflict, and, in 2017, released a memoir of his time as a drug lord in the City of God. He corroborates many details in the story, like Zé always having his partner Benny (Phellipe Haagensen) around and being particularly violent and cruel, but claims other aspects are fictional, like children being involved in drug trafficking like the Runts are. There are also accounts of witnesses to the conflict claiming that the movie isn't very accurate. These complaints are all fair, but the movie is also hardly reliable as a source of accurate information about that time, being an artistic piece telling a fictional story.

'The Fight Rages On' Is a Sequel to the Movie, Focused on Fictional Storylines

If the original movie is already a heavily romanticized version of the conflict in the 1970s, in City of God: The Fight Rages On, actual history isn't the focus. Again, there is even a warning about it being fictional before each episode. Instead, the series continues telling the story of the movie's characters that are still around — there is always more to tell when it comes to life in communities such as the City of God. Director Fernando Meirelles now serves as executive producer. Writer Braulio Mantovani is back, with directing duties going to Aly Muritiba — who directs another excellent Brazilian series, New Bandits, on Prime Video.

At the end of City of God, the Runts kill LIl' Zé and start planning to take over the drug trafficking business, but, as the series reveals, they eventually fall under a new drug lord's influence, Bullfinch (Marcos Palmeira). He informally adopts Bradock (Thiago Martins), the leader of the Runts, who is now a hot-headed grunt in the crime machine inside the community. The story starts when he is released from jail thanks to his mysterious girlfriend, Jerusa (Andreia Horta), only to discover that he has lost his post as Bullfinch's second-in-command.

Meanwhile, Rocket is now an award-winning photographer for the biggest newspaper in Rio, but has to deal with his rebellious daughter, Leka (Luellem de Castro), throwing it in his face that he has made his name by preying on the suffering of the community and black people. There are people who are trying to make things better, though, like Rocket's best friend, Lil' String (Edson Oliveira), Cinthia, and Berenice (Roberta Rodrigues), all of whom have become important and respected leaders within the community. Unfortunately, war is once again on the horizon for the City of God, especially since, now, the Rio de Janeiro state government has realized that there is money to be had there, thanks to Reginaldo (Kiko Marques), who was a police officer in the movie known as "Melonhead" and is now the state Secretary of Public Security.

Public Safety in Rio de Janeiro Has Become More Complex Since the 1970s

The Fight Rages On being mostly fictional doesn't mean that there is no truth to it, of course. The City of God community is real, so the series has an obligation to portray it faithfully. The inner workings and dynamics are accurate; big communities usually have a Residents' Association that is highly respected and looks to expand honest and legal initiatives. They facilitate the work of NGOs and are the first step for anyone who wants to open a business there, for example. The president is also responsible for acting as a buffer between the current drug lord and the residents, making sure everyone is safe without getting into a direct confrontation. (Yours truly knows firsthand how effective they are, having taught English for years in the Paraisópolis community in São Paulo and witnessed these dynamics within the community.)

The scariest aspect the series explores, however, is the militias. Those are paramilitary groups that have been on the rise in Rio since the mid-2000s, with The Fight Rages On being set in 2004. Initially, they consisted of reserve police officers and inactive soldiers who were paid by the residents of a community to keep it safe from drug trafficking. As more communities adopted this practice, though, the militias started feeling more empowered, becoming criminal organizations themselves. Instead of providing safety, they control the drug trafficking themselves while also expanding criminal activity to arms and human trafficking, and so on.

The biggest issue with the militias when the series was set is that they were very popular. Criminal TV programs were also on the rise back then, openly supporting massacres carried out by state military police "death squads," like the one seen in the movie Elite Squad and Episode 5 of The Fight Rages On. The average citizen, unaware of the actual reality of life in communities such as the City of God, supported these violent actions, with the mayor even saying that they were the "lesser evil." Of course, they became too big a problem by the 2010s, leading to the assassination of left-wing politicians and community leaders and even electing representatives to public offices. By 2020, militias held control of 41 neighborhoods in Rio, where 2.1 million people live, and now, it's just as big a problem for public security in Brazil as drug factions.

New episodes of City of God: The Fight Rages On air weekly on Sundays on Max.

